Many Sky customers across the UK are struggling to access the internet after a Sky Broadband outage.
According to Downdetector the service is down across much of the UK with Glasgow and London particularly affected.
It is not yet known if other Sky services have been impacted as a result of the outage.
Sky had been carrying out essential maintenance work earlier this week and had warned customers they may have temporary broadband issues; however said was work reported on May 11.
Some took to social media to voice their displeasure at the outage.
One user wrote: "Sky Internet down for the entire country. Perfect time for it"
