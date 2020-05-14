Many Sky customers across the UK are struggling to access the internet after a Sky Broadband outage.

According to Downdetector the service is down across much of the UK with Glasgow and London particularly affected.

HeraldScotland: A screenshot from DowndetectorA screenshot from Downdetector

It is not yet known if other Sky services have been impacted as a result of the outage.

Sky had been carrying out essential maintenance work earlier this week and had warned customers they may have temporary broadband issues; however said was work reported on May 11. 

Some took to social media to voice their displeasure at the outage.

One user wrote: "Sky Internet down for the entire country. Perfect time for it"