A SENIOR SNP MP has claimed that the “incompetence” of the UK Government in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic will boost the Scottish independence campaign – believing many will be searching for a “better way forward”.

Kenny MacAskill has claimed Boris Johnson has been shown to be “utterly hapless” - compared to what he described as a “virtually flawless” performance by Nicola Sturgeon during the coronavirus outbreak.

Writing in the Scotsman, the former Holyrood justice secretary has argued that the virus outbreak could further the independence cause.

It comes amid differences in the handling of Covid-19 north and south of the Border, with Mr Johnson diverging from the rest of the UK and easing restrictions in England while axing the core "stay at home" message - which has remained in place in Scotland.

Mr MacAskill suggested the current crisis could give the SNP the opportunity to pursue a "more radical agenda that's wanted by the wider membership".

He claimed as Scots emerge from the epidemic, they will be looking for a "better way" forward than as part of the UK.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Mr MacAskill said: "A man who cannot even safely look after his own country can't restrict the forward march of another. The road to independence is open."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has argued Scotland has benefited from the "financial strength" of the UK Treasury during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: "We're a very powerful economic machine in the UK and I know it is a bit of a unionist message, and I am not shying away from that, I am not embarrassed to say it.

"But because Scotland is part of the United Kingdom we have benefited enormously from that financial strength of the Treasury."

But Mr MacAskill argued the "hope, if not expectation, of leading unionists was that the Bank of England's unlimited printing of money would show the bounty of being British and the utter dependency of Scotland" had not been the case.

He said: "Instead more and more it's showing up the incompetence of the UK Government and that actually Scotland can most certainly do better.

"Folk are deciding that there's got to be a better way and there lies the difficulty for the union.

"With the Tories firmly in charge there's little sign of change or even moderation. It's full on for Brexit and ever closer links with the USA.

"The demands that there has to be a better way, and indeed a diverging way, from the UK path are only going to increase."