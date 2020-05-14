Nuclear warheads from the south of England are still being brought into Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic, campaigners have warned.

A convoy carrying the weapons is understood to have left the Atomic Weapons Establishment site at Burghfield, Berkshire, on Wednesday morning and arrived at the storage facility at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport in Argyll and Bute that evening.

Nukewatch UK claims the convoy would have involved at least 50 personnel, including a crew change, and said it travelled along the M6 and on the M8 through Glasgow city centre.

Jane Tallents of Nukewatch UK said: “We never think this is essential travel and certainly at the moment there is no justification for putting us at further risk of potentially overwhelming the NHS if there was an accident.”

She also voiced fears over the movement of workers who could potentially be carrying coronavirus.

She added: “It is never right to possess and deploy nuclear weapons and transport them on public roads. Doing it right now is completely irresponsible.”

Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament chairwoman Lynn Jamieson said the “transport of nuclear bombs across the English-Scottish border is always an unnecessary journey”.

She added: “The purpose, ensuring British capacity to threaten mass destruction, diverts efforts away from genuine world security while risking a catastrophic accident.”