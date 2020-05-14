A FORMER SNP staff member has been charged in connection with an alleged "menacing communication" following the Alex Salmond trial.
Mark Hirst, 50, is the second person to be charged since the former first minister was cleared in March of 13 charges of sexual assault against nine women following his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mr Hirst, a former editor at pro-Russia propaganda outlet Sputnik, allegedly released a video in which he spoke about the women.
He has said he “wholeheartedly rejects” the charges and has now launched a legal defence fundraiser with a target of £20,000.
Mr Hirst worked for SNP MSP Christine Grahame for seven years before a falling out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Following an investigation into reported menacing communication, a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are active, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment."
Last month, the Crown Office launched proceedings against former UK diplomat Craig Murray in relation to a "potential contempt of court" relating to his reporting on the trial.
A former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, he attended two days of the trial sitting in the public gallery.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.