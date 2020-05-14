THE SCOTTISH Government is preparing for a surge of staycations when the lockdown is eased – and is bracing for “jam-packed” roads as Scots head out to popular destinations.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing was quizzed by MSPs over the impact the Covid-19 outbreak is having on the tourism industry and how it is likely to recover.

Mr Ewing warned that the recovery for Scotland’s tourism sector “will not be quick” and is likely to be “a long period of recovery”.

He added: “At this stage, it’s not possible to say which measures will be put in place in the near future and how they will affect the tourism sector.”

The Tourism Secretary stressed that traders will have to learn to run tourism businesses “in a way that keeps people safe”.

He indicated that “major challenges” lie ahead over “how can pubs, restaurants, cruise liners, other places where people congregate quite closely together” be operated “in a viable way if there are to be fewer customers”.

He added: “Every organisation is working to have recovery plans put into place, ready to be put into action, when it’s safe so to do.

“It’s absolutely essential that we use this time to build up a basis of how businesses will react, making sure that safety of the public is the priority.

“The overwhelming majority of businesses, from hotels, caravan parks, visitor attractions, coach operators - they’re taking this very, very seriously indeed.”

When restrictions are eased in Scotland, Mr Ewing indicated that there is likely to be a surge in staycation holidays by Scots.

He said: “With the unlikely event of aviation as we knew it resuming soon or possibly even by next spring, staycations, I think, will be extremely popular. Many people who are cooped up in flats now, will obviously want to enjoy a holiday as soon as they possibly can.

“We have to consider and we have to manage the foreseeable scenario where the first weekend, the road from east Loch Lomond, from Drymen to Ben Lomond is jam-packed because everybody goes to the most popular area.

“We have to think about that as well, and these practical issues – the provision of public toilets and lavatories and other services – all these things we need to plan in advance so that when the restrictions are lifted, we can enjoy a staycation in Scotland.”

Mr Ewing also criticised the UK Government’s decision not to offer financial support to tourism businesses with premises more than a rateable value of 51,000 – labelling it a “fundamental unfairness”.

He added: “I do think at a UK level, there should be a recognition that those businesses have fixed costs every month. I do think there’s a disparity there. I have urged Nigel Huddleston, the Tourism Minister in the UK, to urge the Treasury to fill the gap.

“As yet, we have not had a response. To be fair to the UK Government, they have made changes to the furlough scheme – they have been willing to change there, my ask is that they are willing to change here.

“We will see the loss of the most valued hotels in just about every major rural town in Scotland and Britain unnecessarily.”