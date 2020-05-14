INSPECTORS are attempting to close down a care home on Skye where seven people have died in a Covid-19 outbreak after “serious and significant concerns” were discovered.

The Care Inspectorate has submitted an application to the courts for the cancellation of the registration for Home Farm in Portree.

A spokesman said: “This could mean new care arrangements will be put in place for residents.

“We are working closely with partners including NHS Highland to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time.”

The action was taken after a recent unannounced inspection of the facility “identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents”.

The spokesman said: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.”

The announcement came after it emerged NHS Highland is putting additional resources in place at the care home.

During the daily coronavirus briefing earlier on Thursday, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the health board is “deploying additional NHS resources, including social care management, nursing leadership and direct care” immediately at the home.

She said: “The assurance that I can give to the residents and to their families, and indeed to the community of Skye, is that the National Health Service will remain actively engaged in the care and support of residents in that care home for as long as we deem it necessary to ensure that effective infection prevention and control is being practised, that the right staffing ratios are there, and the residents are receiving the quality of care that we think that they should be receiving.”

Speaking alongside her at the briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “From the steps that have been taken, that should be an indication that there is real concern there and we want to make sure that everything has been done to give the assurance that people would want.”

John Kirk, managing director for Scotland at Home Farm owners HC-One, said: “The situation at Home Farm has evolved rapidly over the past week and we have been incredibly grateful for the support that NHS Highland has provided to us during this time to ensure continuity of care to all residents at Home Farm.”

NHS Highland chief executive Paul Hawkins said the board has “responded to the request from the Care Inspectorate and from HC-One to provide support in improving and sustaining the appropriate quality of care for residents and the necessary assistance in this difficult situation”.

He added: “We will work closely with the Care Inspectorate and HC-One senior management.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch at Holyrood, said: "This will be a very worrying time for the Skye community and residents of Home Farm Care Home, which has been run by private care home provider HC-One.

“It will be reassuring that NHS Highland is now effectively running the home, and has been providing additional staffing support since the outbreak. Without commenting on any legal cases, I said last week that there were very important questions for HC-One to answer about care at the home, and so I fully support actions taken by the Care Inspectorate to ensure standards are met."

She added: “The care and support of residents is the highest priority here, and the serious concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate about HC-One’s management is a matter of grave importance.

“Our oldest and most vulnerable citizens deserve the highest levels of care, and the situation at Home Farm affects everybody in the local Skye community.”

Scottish Greens Highlands and Islands MSP, John Finnie, added: “I’ve huge concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak at Home Farm and offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones there.

"Care home residents are some of the most vulnerable people in our society and it is vital that every protection is offered to them. That means routine testing, that means issuing staff with the necessary PPE, and it means ensuring distancing and hygiene measures are implemented strictly at all times.

"The Care Inspectorate action suggests that something has gone seriously wrong in this care home and it’s vital that lessons are learned and urgently acted upon. Sadly, that will come too late for at least seven residents who stayed at this home.”

Labour has called on the Scottish Government to ensure that more protection is offered to care home staff and residents.

The party's health spokesperson Monica Lennon, said: “The Covid-19 outbreak at Home Farm care home has caused the deaths of seven people and remains a threat to the lives of dozens of residents and staff.

“It is right and proper for the Care Inspectorate to intervene and take action, however, the public are right to ask what took so long and has enough been done to monitor and support care homes across Scotland, which now find themselves at the epicentre of this crisis.

“Despite years of planning for a pandemic, the Scottish Government has been too slow in responding to pleas from care home workers and families on testing and PPE. This must be a turning point and the First Minister and the Health Secretary must ensure that every possible action is taken to save lives within care homes.”