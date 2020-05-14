BUSINESS leaders have demanded a meeting with SNP ministers to help clear a backlog of lifeline grants for firms affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Official figures published on Thursday showed Scotland’s councils had received just over 78,000 applications for small business and retail and hospitality grants by May 12.

However only three quarters of these, just over 59,000, had so far been processed, and the rate at which applications were dealt with appears to be slowing down.

The value of the grants processed was £679m out of a £1.25bn pot.

The figures cover the two business grant schemes operating in Scotland - a £10,000 grant open to firms in receipt of various rates reliefs, and a £25,000 grant available to retail, hospitality and leisure properties with a rateable value between £18,001 and £51,000.

The figures also showed SNP-run Glasgow, whose leader Susan Aitken recently boasted officials were processing 800 applications a day, processed only 800 last week.

After rejecting around 5000 duplicate applications, the authority had processed 5,884 out of 8,288 applications by May 12, or 71%, with a total value of £70.8m

Tory council group leader Thomas Kerr said: “After two months of delay I was given assurances by the administration that all applications would be processed by last Friday.

“I am also concerned by the number of applications that have been rejected.

“I have been contacted by a number of small businesses that believe they are eligible for grant money but have been refused funding.”

The Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland highlighted the slowing pace in grants, with £138m disbursed in the week to April 27, £95m the following week, and £58m last week.

It also called on the Scottish Government to expand the scheme to cover indirect rate payers such as those paying for space in shared offices or indoor markets, who are ineligible for the grants as these are based on the business rates system.

The UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive recently included these types of firms.

Andrew McRae, of FSB Scotland, said: “The statistics suggest grants aren’t being processed as quickly as they once were, and likely thousands of applications are weeks old.

“We want to talk to Ministers about how the Scottish Government can work with councils to clear the outstanding paperwork.

“We remain concerned that some businesses that could be due a grant simply don’t understand that help is available. We need new action to promote the scheme and other business support to hard-to-reach businesses like migrant entrepreneurs.”

At a virtual Holyrood question session on the economy, Tory MSP Maurice Golden asked Finance Secretary Kate Forbes about the backlog in processing business grants.

She said: “My target is to get that money out to businesses as quickly as possible.

“Local authorities have been working extremely hard in order to get those grants out.”

Tory Donald Cameron also raised the problem of firms missing out on grants because they were indirect rate payers and called on the government to close the loophole.

He said: “This is an utterly nonsensical position and is causing many small businesses extreme hardship. Many businesses are suffering at the moment because of public health restrictions necessary to keep us all safe – and will need financial support.

“This is just the latest hole in the Scottish Government’s patchy and insufficient support package for the Scottish economy.

Agreeing it was a problem for some firms, Ms Forbes said: “We’re actively considering how to help them in a way that addresses their needs while also mitigating against potential fraud. Those plans are being actively worked on, and I would hope that at some point in the very near future we might be in a positon to offer more support to them.”

Glasgow City Council insisted it did have the capacity to process 800 applications a day, but was hindered by incomplete, ineligible, and highly complex applications.

A spokesman said: “To date, Glasgow City Council has received 8,288 complete applications for the Coronavirus Business Support Fund with 6,003 grants awarded and 1,407 deferred and rejected.

“This represents almost 89% of applications processed with a value of £72.14m paid out to small and medium-sized Glasgow businesses.

“The latest publishing of the Applications and Grants Paid league table from the Scottish Government indicates that Glasgow has both received more applications and awarded more grants than any other local authority in the country.”