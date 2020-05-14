BORIS Johnson told us this week, that in the end it would be the public’s “good solid British common sense,” that would see the country through the coronavirus crisis.

One can only hope that our political leaders apply the same attribute as they negotiate the Covid-19 subterranean maze and bring us into the sunlight.

Unlocking the restrictions was always going to be much trickier than imposing them but as the Prime Minister began to ease his foot onto the accelerator in England, the UK Government’s application of common sense seemed to be somewhat wanting in what at times looked like a Gorgonzola strategy; full of holes.

Mr Johnson announced a 14-day quarantine rule for people coming into the UK but, after a chat with his continental chum Emmanuel Macron, made clear "no quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage".

So, along with the citizens of the Irish Republic, with whom we share a common travel area, it seemed the French would also be exempt. No doubt, Eurostar executives were punching the air.

But within the ensuing 48 hours a few questions began to be asked.

If the French could come over here, surely, we could go over there.

Helpfully, the Commission pointed out during the Brexit transition period the UK would be obliged to abide by EU travel rules; individual countries could impose their own restrictions but when they lifted them, they had to do so for all states.

Ylva Johansson, the Home Affairs Commissioner, warned discrimination based on "passports" would not be permitted.

"That means it is not possible to open your borders only for citizens from a specific country. If you open a border, then it is open for all EU citizens, including UK residents, to cross this border,” she explained.

When it was put to No 10 about France’s newly-acquired exemption, it made clear it did not exist.

A spokesman highlighted how the official statement contained the key words “at this stage” and so there was no exemption agreed with France. “What we have said is that we will be working together with the French on this issue in the coming weeks,” explained Downing St.

But as the PM unveiled his great “unlockdown plan” for south of the Border, a torrent of questions was unleashed over how common-sensical they were.

Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for England’s health, argued the Government's decision to lift the ban on driving to beauty spots for exercise should not risk increasing the spread of the virus in such areas.

"Not if people socially distance when they get there and, hence, we've kept the socially distancing rules very clearly in place."

One has to gently ask if he has seen the pictures of crowds gathering at beauty spots and beaches. Tory MP Roger Gale, whose constituency includes Margate, suggested the policy could turn out to be “sheer folly”.

As the weather gets warmer, it seems certain more people will pack the picnic hamper and drive off to the lakeside or the seaside for the day.

Mr Hancock also insisted there was a "common sense" principle why children could be looked after by child minders but not other family members from outside their household, noting how, given older people were more susceptible to coronavirus, it was not good to encourage grandparents to look after their grandchildren.

On a similar point, nannies and cleaners can go into someone’s home in England but not a relative who is not living there. Not quite the same in Northern Ireland, where relatives can visit each other in their own homes so long as they socially distance.

Downing Street defended the rule which meant estate agents could visit someone's house even if their own children could not because they would keep their distance.

Matters came to a head at Westminster where that model of modernity, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told MPs as others were being encouraged back to work they should lead by example and, after the Whitsun recess, head back to SW1 en masse to restore the “physical Parliament”.

It clearly seems having dipped his toe into the digital waters of the 21st century, the Commons Leader shuddered at the temperature and decided it was much better to remain in the reassuring warmth of the 19th.

But Scottish MPs and, presumably many others from England and Wales, are having none of it and are committed to remaining digital until it is fully safe to return to Westminster; which could still be some way off.

The Orcadian Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael, arguably the most far-flung parliamentarian of them all, was aghast and accused Mr Rees-Mogg of behaving like some utilitarian Dickensian mill-owner. He made clear no Lib Dem MP would venture to Westminster until it was safe to do so. And he should know; he is the party’s Chief Whip.

As the police in England were told they did not have the powers to enforce the two-metre rule, No 10 had to admit to there being “complexities.

So, it seems in any crisis the Government can introduce as many policies as it likes but, in the end, has only one choice: to trust the good, solid common sense of the people.