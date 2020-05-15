A WIDOW who lost her dementia-stricken husband to coronavirus said his final wish to donate his brain to science could not be fulfilled because of the illness.

Jim Powell, 74, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 21 after contracting the killer bug in the care home where he lived, and died a week later.

The OAP, who had Alzheimer’s disease, had hoped to donate his brain to science and five years ago agreed with wife, Sally, 73, that it would happen.

But due to the pandemic, the couple’s hopes were dashed – and Jim will be laid to rest today with a small funeral.

Grandmother-of-five Sally praised the carers who looked after her husband when he became ill with coronavirus, and said she was comforted by the fact he died surrounded by people he knew at the Caledonia Care Home in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

She was able to spend time with him in the moments before he passed away, while dressed in full personal protective equipment, along with her daughter Johan Uppall, 49.

Sally said: “I have always known the outcome of Alzheimer’s disease and I knew where we were going with it.

“But I never could have anticipated this sort of situation.

“When the lockdown came into force the care home phoned all the families asking what they would like to happen should their relatives test positive.

“One of the options was hospital treatment, but given that Jim had Alzheimer’s and couldn’t speak and had lost most of his sight, I didn’t think that was the best place.

"He needed to be with people who knew him."

The couple, who were married for 23 years, made the decision that Jim's brain would be donated to science in 2015.

Mother-of-three Sally had hoped that could still go ahead after his death but was heartbroken to be told it no longer could, and believes that many grieving families will be left in the same position.

But she was grateful to be able to spend time with her partner of 30 years in his final moments.

Sally, from Irvine, North Ayrshire, said: "I thought that was absolutely amazing, I was very lucky.

"He took a stroke on April 26 and they phoned as soon as it happened and said 'would you like to come in and say your goodbyes?'

"They were run off their feet in full PPE, and I was exhausted just wearing it and sitting down.

"They were so caring, and it means an awful lot to know he was so cared for.

"It was so important to me that I saw him calm and he wasn't in pain.

"Jim was set on leaving his body to science but I said 'the abuse you've given it, I don't think they'd want it'.

"When he was diagnosed, one of the things they said was 'you can donate the brain' and I said to Jim 'what about doing that?' and he agreed.

"I reassured him his wishes would be carried out."

Jim, originally from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, near Newcastle, was diagnosed 11 years ago and for much of that time, Sally cared for him at home.

When she found out that the Covid-19 test came back positive and that Jim's last wish could no longer happen, Sally was devastated.

Sally said: “They came back and said they’re not taking anything, the whole research is blocked because of Covid.

“I felt I’d let him down, it was like the last straw.

“Jim’s whole attitude was ‘if I have got this illness I may as well do something with it’.

“There could be hundreds of families like me and Jim, that thought they would be doing that but now can’t.

“It is such a loss, it will take Alzheimer’s research quite a while to recover.”

And she praised the work of care home staff, describing them as often overlooked.

Sally said: “People talk about the health service but I think care home workers are considered lesser care staff, a lower section of nursing.

“Jim never saw a doctor at all, it is understandable.

“There is a lot of pressure on care home staff.”

Her husband had COPD and was initially believed to have a chest infection, but had no temperature or cough.

Sally said: “I think the care homes need a thumbs up and shout-out as do unpaid carers.”

Sally and Jim’s two stepdaughters have set-up a fundraiser, with the money going to Alzheimer Scotland in his memory.