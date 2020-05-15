HUNDREDS of jobs are to be created in Scotland as a new deal is struck over PPE.

Technology firm Honeywell has been contracted by the UK Government to produce more than 70 million face masks from its production base in Newhouse, Motherwell, creating around 450 jobs.

The masks are to be distributed to frontline workers such as those in the NHS and care homes all over the UK.

Production is scheduled to start in July and run for 18 months, with up to 4.5 million masks being made every month. Workers will be making FFP2 and FFP3 masks which are medical-grade face coverings protecting wearers from up to 99% of external particles, such as dust, pathogens and mould.

Downing Street says the deal marks a “significant moment” in the Government’s attempts to encourage manufacturers and firms to scale up the production of domestic personal protective equipment (PPE).

It comes after Boris Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism over the lack of PPE available to front line workers trying to protect people from coronavirus and nurse those who have contracted the disease.

In one infamous blunder, the RAF was sent to Turkey to pick up a PPE shipment, only to have to wait on the tarmac for days as UK officials had not secured an export visa.

When the equipment did arrive back in the country, many of the items could not be sued as they were not up to British standard.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Westminster officials say more than 1.25 billion items of PPE has already been delivered, and emphasise the deal with Honeywell will only bolster their efforts to supply the necessary equipment to those who need it.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “These 70 million masks are the result of our challenge to UK industry to scale-up up domestic PPE manufacturing.

“This deal is brilliant news for the whole United Kingdom which will not only deliver the masks we need but create around 450 jobs in Newhouse, Scotland.

“I’m delighted to team up with Honeywell to open up another avenue to get millions of masks to the frontline and strengthen our ongoing response to the outbreak.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “As well as creating 450 new jobs and boosting the local economy it is great a company with manufacturing facilities in Scotland can help ensure our heroic frontline workers have the PPE they need to carry out their lifesaving work.

“Our UK-wide strategy is continuing to manage and supply protective equipment to the people that need it in all four nations.”

The UK Government has ordered 70 million of the FFP2 and FFP3 Honeywell SuperOne disposable respirator masks. which are certified to the highest international PPE standards, compliant with EU Regulations, and must meet UK quality and safety standards before being delivered to healthcare settings.

Will Lange, President of Honeywell’s PPE business, said: “As a global leader of high quality personal protective equipment, Honeywell is committed to getting safety gear to those who need it most, including workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our Newhouse facility has both the physical capacity and technical capabilities to launch a large-scale respirator production line in such a short timeframe, and we are proud of our teams who are bringing new manufacturing capabilities to the United Kingdom as quickly as possible to support the country’s response to the pandemic.”