AN SNP MP and another man have been charged after an alleged street disturbance over a Celtic flag.

Steven Bonnar, 38, the MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, draped the flag in a window of his home in Uddingston last month.

It attracted the attention of a neighbour who asked him if it was necessary, resulting in an alleged shouting match with swearing on both sides.

A video of the alleged incident was posted online by a Rangers fan group.

The police initially said no crime had been committed after being called out on April 16.

However officers have now confirmed both men have been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said "Following further enquiries, Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 38 and 51 have been charged in connection with a disturbance at an address in Columbia Court, Uddingston, on Thursday, 16 April, 2020.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Asked about the alleged incident last month, Mr Bonnar said: "I regret being drawn into a dispute with a neighbour and reacting hastily to comments made."

A former North Lanarkshire Councillor, Mr Bonnar was only elected as an MP in December, gaining Coatbridge from Labour’s Hugh Gaffney with a majority of 5,624.

The SNP have been asked for comment and whether Mr Bonnar will be suspended.