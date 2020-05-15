AN SNP MP and another man have been charged after an alleged street disturbance over a Celtic flag.
Steven Bonnar, 38, the MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, draped the flag in a window of his home in Uddingston last month.
It attracted the attention of a neighbour who asked him if it was necessary, resulting in an alleged shouting match with swearing on both sides.
A video of the alleged incident was posted online by a Rangers fan group.
The police initially said no crime had been committed after being called out on April 16.
However officers have now confirmed both men have been charged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said "Following further enquiries, Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 38 and 51 have been charged in connection with a disturbance at an address in Columbia Court, Uddingston, on Thursday, 16 April, 2020.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Asked about the alleged incident last month, Mr Bonnar said: "I regret being drawn into a dispute with a neighbour and reacting hastily to comments made."
A former North Lanarkshire Councillor, Mr Bonnar was only elected as an MP in December, gaining Coatbridge from Labour’s Hugh Gaffney with a majority of 5,624.
The SNP have been asked for comment and whether Mr Bonnar will be suspended.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.