GLASGOW DISTILLERY

The Glasgow Distillery produce a range of award-winning, hand crafted spirits, including Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the ever popular Makar Gin, Banditti Club Spiced Rum and the brand new G52 Botanical Vodka.

The distillery is offering free UK delivery for orders over £75 on their website, as well as exclusive offers and discounts for newsletter subscribers.

Sign up to their newsletter and get 10% off your first online order at www.glasgowdistillery.com

ARRAN'S CHEESE SHOP

Arran has been more fortunate than most with relatively low numbers of confirmed Coronavirus cases and plenty open space for exercising whilst obeying social distancing rules.

Arran businesses, however, have not been so lucky as most rely on tourism.

Arran’s Cheese Shop is a family run business, and is no exception. Last year they produced over 60 tonnes of flavoured cheddars, mainly sold to Scottish restaurants and tourists on Arran. Now, all that business has gone.

The business could see this coming in mid-March and have put a lot of effort into updating and promoting their web shop. They have now created a new Special Offers section, designed to allow you to get a better deal and to get more sales. They have also been doing promotions and competitions on Facebook and the feedback has been superb.

In April, the business achieved more than 1000 web sales, compared to 41 for the same period last year. This means they can pay their bills and keep two thirds of staff off the furlough list.

The firm's message to you is this - if you want some delicious Arran produce, delivered to your door, and you like a bargain - checkout the website www.arrancheese.com

Cairn o Mohr Fruit Wines, Ciders and Premium Soft Drinks

THIS firm can deliver the multi award-winning Cairn o Mohr Scottish fruit wines, ciders and premium soft drinks direct to your door for free on orders over £40. Just enter march40 at the checkout for online orders.

All are produced from fresh Perthshire strawberries, cherries and blueberries, Angus raspberries, Fife gooseberries, local apples or foraged elderflowers from the surrounding hills. The firm's delicious drinks are fermented or soaked by traditional methods to produce the most delicious and memorable fruity flavours.

There are red, white, and rose wines to choose from and still as well as a couple of sparkling varieties too. With dry, sweet, or somewhere in the middle to choose from, there is something there for everyone - even the kids with the firm's award winning sparkling non-alcoholic drinks, as well as their pure 100% apple juice.

Stocked by the best in Scotland from the Three Chimneys in Skye to Logan Botanic Gardens on the Mull of Kintyre, the company can now deliver directly to you with weekly wines, and also heavily discounted boxes of cider while the pubs remain closed.

Every Friday there is a new wine offer and the free delivery over £40 is ongoing as are the specially-priced cider boxes.

Please check out the reviews on Trip Advisor and Facebook and feel free to ask any questions.

Make the most of these fabulous offers whilst also doing your bit to support local jobs and the soft fruit industry - someone’s got to do it!

Order online at www.cairnomohr.com

Or phone in on 01821 642781

Or email us@cairnomohr.com

HARRIS TWEED

ONE of the country's favourite brands, Harris Tweed can only be handwoven at the weaver's home in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Harris Tweed is the only fabric in the world that is governed by it's own act of Parliament and the only fabric produced in commercial quantities by truly traditional methods.

Double width Harris Tweed (150 cm wide) is available from as little as a quarter of a metre (25 x 150cm), suitable for clothing, soft furnishings, upholstery and craft work projects.

We have a wide range of Tweed, ladies and gents clothing, Harris Tweed bags with genuine leather, matching accessories, hats and gifts to choose from our online shop:

Free gift wrap is available on request. See www.harristweedisleofharris.co.uk or email info@harristweedisleofharris.co.uk

Tel: 01859 502040 / 502505

PERTHSHIRE PRESERVES

Corona virus is changing the entire world and at Perthshire Preserves, the owners just celebrated the firm's 10th birthday on St Georges Day. No party, no celebrations - just cake for two and a glass of bubbly to toast the milestone.

The firm's range reflects the tastes of customers, some are suggestions from them, others are old family recipes, and some are happy accidents. From old-fashioned Rhubarb & Ginger Jam to Raspberry with Vanilla Rose Gin. Seville Orange Marmalade always sells well as does Lemon Lime & Passionfruit Marmalade.

The bestselling chutney is Spicy Hot Banana which makes your curry extra special. Reflecting the seasons just now, staff have foraged Gorse and Wild Garlic jellies and in the autumn they make rowan jelly. Coming up to Christmas they create a Cranberry Relish, Christmas Marmalade and Christmas Chutney using dried fruits and a slug of Deanston Malt whisky.

The company usually sells their award-winning preserves to hotels, B&B’s, events and Farmers Markets and to pop-in customers. This is no-longer an option, but many of their regular customers have stayed loyal and have been ordering our products online. On the plus side too, they have gained many new customers not only in Scotland but further afield.

Perthshire Preserves use a courier service which not only employs their own staff but also offers a superb next day service to the whole of the UK unless you require a ferry.

Orders can be placed now on www.perthshirepreserves.co.uk/shop or by phone 01786 450 455 (out of hours there is an answerphone & one of us will call you back). For smaller parcels they use Royal Mail.

Some regular markets have gone on-line too. Stirling Farmers Market has opted to use Great British Food Hub and is located in Bridge of Allen. They were already supplying another on-line platform, Neighbourfood, in both Balfron and Stirling. Stockbridge and Leith markets have also joined forces with Neighbourfood and launched on 10th May 2020.

The online markets sales have gone through the roof as folk are trying to support small producers from the comfort of their own home. The payments are made on-line so no risk to either the firm or the customer.

Two local businesses have been a godsend for Perthshire Preserves - Egglicious is free-range egg farm located just outside Stirling. They have an honesty farm shop which has been so busy with social distancing queues most weekends. They sell our Gold Medal Deanston Whisky Marmalade and have other seasonal jams chutneys marmalades and jellies throughout the year.

At the start of Corona Virus The House of Mouse Cheese Shop opened its doors in Bridge of Allen and they too have been very popular with local customers. Phil Scott opened when the country was under lockdown but it has been a very popular destination. Philip also sells some of our marmalades chutneys as well as their very unusual gorse jwhich is fabulous with a runny Scottish Brie or Camembert.

Perthshire Preserves hope you will give their products a try and wish you all better times ahead.

THE GREAT BRITISH FOOD HUB

David Campbell & Gillian Mackay gave up the rat race and became accidental pig farmers 12 years ago when Gillian was given two pigs as a birthday present! Swapping suits for wellingtons they began producing rare breed pork.

Their plans to sell this fabulous product direct to the local community wasn’t as easy as hoped...no one landed on their website, farmers markets demanded a large fee upfront with no guarantee of sales and shops wanted to pay them rock bottom prices.

So, two years ago they created www.thegreatbritishfoodhub.com they nickname it “The farmer’s market in your pocket” and it’s made it to the final of the Scottish Rural Awards 2020.

They now have a growing number of weekly Food Hubs around the UK connecting artisan producers (just like them) with their local community. These local, online farmer’s markets have become a lifeline for many of their producers who overnight lost all of their hotel and restaurant trade.

Customers sign up to the site, verify their email address and login....find their local Food Hub then shop from over 20 local producers and pay online. With Covid-19 they have all had to adapt from their once sociable, pop-up collection...all hubs now offer either a safe contactless collection, doorstep delivery service or a mix of the two.

90% of what is spent at a Food Hub stays in the local economy. Food miles are low, prices are fair and there is no wastage as everything is pre-ordered. There’s fantastic variety that you just cannot find in supermarkets, and it promotes healthy choices.

Customers will find everything from bread & milk, fruit & veg, meat & seafood, preserves, craft beers, cakes, pies, pantry items, ready meals and much more...every Hub is different as they all supplied with a different group of local food & drink producers.

Gillian says: ”Our Food Hubs are really coming in to their own and filling a gap in the market where customers are looking for a safe, reliable way to shop. The quality and variety of the food & drink produced by the 250+ farmers, bakers, brewers, makers and growers using our site is amazing!

"Our aim has always been to support local, family businesses and customers are more than ever getting behind us and buying local! We’re helping launch new Food Hubs every couple of weeks and are always delighted to hear from individuals or groups who would like to bring a Food Hub to their community."

Here are the Local Food Hubs in Scotland...

Milngavie/ Glasgow l.ead.me/milngavie

Aberdeenshire l.ead.me/Aberdeenshire

Edinburgh West l.ead.me/edinburghwest

Stirling Farmer’s Market l.ead.me/stirling

Strathnairn/ Inverness l.ead.me/strathnairn

Bridge of Allan l.ead.me/bridgeofallan

Dunoon l.ead.me/dunoon

Oban l.ead.me/Oban

You can download the shopping app here l.ead.me/theapp

For more information about bringing a Food Hub to your community and earning a 10% commission of your Hub’s sales contact Gillian at gillian@thegreatbritishfoodhub.com

OGILVY SPIRITS

Ogilvy Spirits owned by Graeme and Caroline Jarron are a farm distillery based in the heart of Angus at Hatton of Ogilvy Farm. They produce Ogilvy Scottish Potato Vodka from the misshapen wonky potatoes unwanted by the supermarkets.

Based on a ground to glass ideology, everything is undertaken on the family farm to form a small-batch local liquor of international award-winning quality. The bottles even tell you which field the potatoes were grown in, giving true provenance to their Scottish spirit.

The vodka is smooth, sweet and delicious served just neat over ice; their small batch vodka made with Maris Piper potatoes is something to savour. Simply garnish with a slice of ripe pear which works beautifully with the creamy textured vodka.

The Angus region is known as the food basket of Scotland and this has led Ogilvy to create a range of other vodka-based products utilising locally sourced fruits.

Their Perfect Pour artisan cocktail range is made with Ogilvy vodka and blended or infused with natural fruits or herbs. At 20% ABV this is a lower alcohol option and also benefits from being a low sugar option too.

This doesn’t mean that it’s lacking in flavour though – each packs a punch of fruity flavour. Choose from raspberry & lime, apple & elderflower, lemon, lime and mint (which is a take on the classic mojito) or bramble & rhubarb.

If you’re missing going out to bars and have been longing for great tasting cocktails, then this is the perfect lockdown option. Just top up the Perfect Pour cocktail mix with your favourite mixer and enjoy!

The team at Ogilvy hate to see good produce going to waste, and last year they launched a Scottish Crème de Cassis. This is a rich and fruity blackcurrant liqueur made with the surplus blackcurrants from another local farm. Ogilvy macerate blackcurrants in their vodka which gives real depth and flavour to this deep purple hued drink.

Sweet with a hint of blackcurrant tartness, this drink can be enjoyed in many ways. Ogilvy recommend it served over ice, paired with cheese or added to champagne or prosecco to make a Kir Royale cocktail. Another favourite serve is poured over ice cream for an indulgent treat.

All of their products are available to purchase online at www.ogilvyspirits.com and can be delivered throughout the UK.

BERNARD CORRIGAN LTD

At Bernard Corrigan Ltd, we have been supplying the restaurants and people of Scotland with the highest quality ﬁsh and poultry since 1949. Our business has survived the test of time, adapting and developing to suit new circumstances, yet throughout this, our aim has remained the same.

To provide all customers with the freshest products and the best service. Our ﬁsh and poultry has been pan fried in restaurants, battered in chip shops and grilled in homes around the country for over 60 years.

Throughout this time, we have always hand picked the best ﬁsh and chicken in the country working daily to deliver it to our wholesale customers, whilst also serving our retail customers the very same high quality products.

During the recent Covid 19 pandemic, we have extended our deliveries to homes around the country with a contactless next day service which allows us to continue to serve people across the Central Belt.

The reputation we have built over the years is one of a reliable and hard working ﬁrm, maintaining and developing this over the decades. Our upmost concern will always be to deliver our products across the country in the most hygienic, safe and expeditious way possible. Our products range from fresh and frozen ﬁsh to fresh and frozen poultry and fresh farm eggs.

Our deliveries remain as reliable and fresh as ever whilst also ensuring all safety standards are constantly met. We guarantee all orders will be delivered by one of our loyal and trusted Bernard Corrigan employees as we hold ourselves to such high hygiene and delivery standards that we take responsibility for your order from the ﬁsh market to your restaurant, chip shop or dining table.

A family business to its core, we want to keep the restaurants and cafes well stocked and the people of Scotland well fed. Our business has survived hardships over the years by always going above and beyond for our customers, be it a large restaurant or a small household.

Please visit our website at bernardcorrigan.com to ﬁnd out more or to place your order for home delivery. If you would like to know more about wholesale restaurant, cafe, hotel and the other hospitality services we offer then please contact us via email at ﬁsh@bernardcorrigan.com.

Local businesses are the backbone of Scotland, their hard work allows the country to keep going even in challenging times. We are so proud to be able to place ourselves in this category. Help support a local, sustainable and hard working ﬁshmongers.