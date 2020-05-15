NICOLA Sturgeon has stressed that the Scottish Government is not “taking unacceptable risks with people who have the virus” - after it emerged care home workers who test positive may have to complete their shifts under the latest guidance.

The document, issued by Health Protection Scotland, indicates that workers who have received positive test results for Covid-19 may be required to complete their shifts before leaving the care home, if there are staff shortages.

Data from the National Records of Scotland showed almost half of the 3,213 deaths linked to coronavirus in Scotland up to May 10,t otalling 1,438, have taken place in care homes.

The guidance says that staff who test positive for coronavirus “will be excluded from working in any care setting as soon as is practically possible” and that will be “no later than the end of a shift”.

It adds: “There might be circumstances where there could be an unavoidable delay in replacing all test positive staff immediately. This could create an unacceptable risk to the safety of the care being provided.

“If such a situation occurred, then any staff that had to continue working must only do so for the absolute minimum period (e.g. to complete a shift) pending their replacement.”

Scotland’s chief nursing officer, Professor Fiona McQueen, said positive care workers continuing their shift before leaving the care home “should not be on the frontline, caring for residents”.

She added: “If you are a registered nurse and you’re in charge of that shift for 12 hours in a care home which may be 10 miles from anywhere and you have a text or telephone call saying that you are positive, then that nurse cannot just walk out of the care home.

“What I would expect them to do is go and isolate within a room until they have a relief coming to them. There is never any intention, in my mind, that any member of staff who is Covid-positive will be delivering care or at their work.

“There is going to be that transition time of being told and how do you then get relief from that. If at all possible, it would be immediate. If it cannot be immediate, it would be as soon as possible and certainly minutes, rather than hours – but not delivering direct care.”

The First Minister said the scenario was evidence for the importance for care homes to draw up contingency plans for when staff receive positive test results.

She said: “That is why contingency planning for care homes is so important – so they have plans in place for these eventualities.

“We are talking in extremis, for a very short period of time of a member of staff simply not walking out the door – but they would not be providing direct clinical care to a resident.

“We are not suggesting that a member of staff who has tested positive continues to come into contact with and give direct care to residents in a care home, but families of residents also want to know a care home is safe and secure. There may just be, in some circumstances, a period of time where they will be not with direct contact with residents, but still in the building – so there is a security of that care home.”

Scottish Labour has criticsed other parts of the new guidance, whichadvises that if there is an outbreak in a care home which is part of a group or chain, testing should be carried out “urgently”.

Despite this, the party claims, the guidance adds that if an outbreak is detected at a care home as part of a chain, assurances must be sought that the home has a contingency plan before that testing being carried out.

Scottish Labour health and social care spokesperson Monica Lennon said: “This guidance should be withdrawn and improved. We can’t take any chances with care home safety.

“Care homes are at the centre of the crisis and we can’t afford any more missed opportunities to save lives. The guidance is nowhere close enough to a comprehensive testing policy for care homes.

“We welcome the honest admission that the lack of testing and lab capacity is still a concern. This must drive the Scottish Government to urgently boost our testing capabilities.

“The fact that care home staff are working across multiple sites, however, is causing real concern, especially because of the lack of PPE and testing.”

She added: “Staff are living in fear that they are spreading the virus and making residents ill. That’s why it’s disappointing that trade unions have not been fully consulted.

“The Scottish Government must put safety first and that’s why Scottish Labour is seeking support for any care worker who faces hardship as a result of this crisis.”