NICOLA Sturgeon has ruled out reopening Scotland’s schools before the summer holidays, reinforcing her differences with Boris Johnson in England.

The First Minister said she would not take a “cavalier” approach as the stakes were so high in the Covid pandemic.

The Prime Minister last week announced a phased reopening of schools in England could start as soon as next month, prompting safety concerns from teaching unions.

The British Medical Association also warned it was too early to reopen schools.

In Scotland, members of the teachers panel on the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers have told Education Secretary John Swinney there is a “strong argument” to keep the precautionary approach and to indicate “schools will reopen after the summer break”.

The teachers said that would also give staff time to prepare for the “very real challenge” of many pupils returning after months without a structured education.

At the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon echoed that caution.

She said: “It is not going to be the case that schools are back to normal in any way, shape or form this side of the summer holidays.

“We are of course discussing whether it is possible for any pupils to go back in that time-frame, but if it is - and we haven’t concluded that yet - it’s likely to be on a very limited basis.”

Ms Sturgeon also said she recognised Scotland “needs to get some normality back”, but any “minor changes” to the lockdown in the coming day would be careful and gradual.

She said a further easing of restrictions would follow “more evidence of a downward trend on the virus”.

The R number, or rate of infection, has crept up in England in recent days to between 0.7 and 1.0, on the cusp of a rapid spread.

The rise is thought to be driven by heavy infections in care homes.

The First Minister said: “We can’t live like this forever, so we need to get some normality back as we continue to suppress the virus.

“Even when we can’t yet give firm dates on when things will open up again, at least we will seek to share with you the order of priority and further phasing.

“Next week I will share more information on the assessments we are making and the range of options.”