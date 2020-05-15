SNP ministers need to be bolder and more innovative in response to the coronavirus crisis, and not just complain about Holyrood being shortchanged by Westminster, the country’s top economic thinktank has said.

The Fraser of Allander Institute said the UK Government had been “quite bold”, while the Scottish Government was harping on its usual complaint about limited borrowing powers.

The Institute this week warned Scotland’s economy could be harder hit by the lockdown than the rest of the UK because of its reliance on oil and gas, tourism and hospitality.

In a webinar about the UK Government’s response, Institute deputy director Mairi Spowage said Westminster had brought in truly “innovative” policies, such as the furlough scheme to maintain people’s incomes.

She said: “They had to do it, but it is impressive the range of measures they put in place and that they have managed to put them in place so quickly, all be it with the help of the devolved administrations.”

Urging Scottish ministers to be bold as well, she said they had to do more than “just the same old stuff”, and “not just saying we need more flexibility around the fiscal framework to borrow more money”.

She said: “It can’t just be about the UK Government being bold and ambitious, the Scottish Government needs to think about how it can spend its money in this unprecedented time to support economic recovery.”

Institute director Graeme Roy said “the policy response in Scotland can’t just always be about asking for more powers and more money”.

He said next year’s Scottish Parliament election gave all parties the opportunity to set out their plans for helping the country recover from Covid-19.

The comments come amid an internal row in the SNP over its policy offering for 2021.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry has said the party must advocate “radical change” or risk an electoral upset, a remark seen as criticism of Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Cherry also claimed debate in the party was being stifled.