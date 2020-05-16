The chief of British Transport Police in Scotland is facing criticism after making two trips from Glasgow to Yorkshire to visit his family home during lockdown.

British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed to The Daily Record that Eddie Wylie made the 480-mile round trips between his Glasgow flat and his other home in Holmfirth, but lockdown rules on travel and second homes.

A spokesperson for BTP told the newspaper: “Since the restrictions came into force, Chief Superintendent Wylie has been staying in the Glasgow flat. He has returned to his residential family home in Yorkshire on two separate occasions, between March 21 and May 13.

“Both times, he travelled home alone and by car to minimise any possible exposure to others and ensure there was no risk to any members of the public.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said on the matter: “British Transport Police officers are currently playing a crucial role as guardians of the lockdown. Alongside the Scottish Government and Police Scotland, the BTP’s message has rightly been to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary travel.

“People across Scotland and the whole UK have made huge sacrifices during this time, including missing family funerals and spending precious time away from their loved ones.

“But it seems as if the BTP’s top officer in Scotland has failed to learn the lessons of the Catherine Calderwood debacle, and believes there is one rule for him, and one rule for the rest of us.

“This could have serious consequences for the BTP’s ability to police the lockdown, which could in turn endanger public safety in Scotland.

“Eddie Wylie has serious questions to answer.”

The Daily Record also reports that a complaint has been made about the BTP head’s trips via the force’s confidential whistleblower system.

Last month Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood spotted flouting coronavirus lockdown rules in visit to second home.