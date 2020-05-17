Zoom users in the UK are reporting issues with popular video conferencing platform with audio and video issues being reported across the country this morning. 

Reporters first emerged around 9am this morning - with many relying on the platform to 'meet up' virtually with friends amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

It comes with many working from home and remaining inside as a result of the coronavirus outbreak with the UK on lockdown.

The site has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The problem is mainly affecting the UK according to the website DownDetector.

Zoom has not yet issued a statement about the problems. 