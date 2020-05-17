Zoom users in the UK are reporting issues with popular video conferencing platform with audio and video issues being reported across the country this morning.
Reporters first emerged around 9am this morning - with many relying on the platform to 'meet up' virtually with friends amid the coronavirus lockdown.
It comes with many working from home and remaining inside as a result of the coronavirus outbreak with the UK on lockdown.
The site has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The problem is mainly affecting the UK according to the website DownDetector.
Zoom has not yet issued a statement about the problems.
@zoom_us you do know you have major issues right now across the Uk? No mention of it on your twitter feed. #zoomdown pic.twitter.com/mnTVswnI0G— Cully (@pauldcullen) May 17, 2020
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.