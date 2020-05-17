The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything about our lives over the last couple of months.

We asked our readers for when life last felt ‘normal’ to them. A time before lockdown when we were able to go to restaurants, not rely on DIY haircuts and watch our favourite football team concede another last minute goal… okay maybe we don’t miss that. But what we are missing is being able to socialise and spend time with our nearest and dearest without the need for Zoom calls or social distancing.

Our readers looked back through their camera rolls and shared their favourite pre-lockdown memories.

Gary Scott

"The last time my sister and I saw our dad, who is in lockdown at a hospital in Stirling. We miss him."

Jack Aitchison

"Going out for date night drinks with my girlfriend Aleena. This particular picture was taken at the Dockyard Social in Finnieston.

"Aleena is a hospital pharmacist for the NHS at Borders General Hospital where she puts herself on the frontline every day to help others.

"We've not been able to see each other since before the lockdown began and we both can't wait until this all ends so we can enjoy date nights once again!"

Lyndsay Wilson

"When I got engaged in February... we're still celebrating!"

Congutlations, Lynsday!

Gordon Terris

"When my teenage son had some pals round during studies in February."

Ashley McAdam

"I miss being able to go somewhere that isn't the supermarkets!

"Having been in lockdown for what now feels like an eternity, I miss the simple things in life like going a walk down the beach, drinks with friends or even having Sunday brunch (and not needing to worry about doing the dishes after).

"This picture was taken before lockdown when I went to Singl-end in Garnethill for coffee and baked eggs! They even gave my pup a sausage to eat for his lunch."

Jason Brisbane

"I miss being out on the golf course and enjoying the open air. However, I've definitely been saving a fortune on lost golf balls..."

Do you have a favourite memory that you'd like to share of when your life last felt 'normal'?

