IT is a centuries-old castle no stranger to stories of murder and intrigue, yet Gilbertfield Castle was allowed to fall into such a state of disrepair that a group of local youths famously pulled down part of the landmark, later telling a magistrate they acted over fears a large protruding stone would dislodge and hurt someone.

Now the scheduled ancient monument near Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, which dates to the early 1600s, is set for a new lease of life after plans were submitted to secure the ruin and turn it into a proper visitor attraction.

Designers at CD Architects said they wanted to safeguard Gilbertfield for “future generations” while creating a major “focal point” beside a nearby housing development.

Practice director Grant Johnston said: “Something has to happen with [the castle] given the current state it’s in. The community will hopefully then be able to engage with it and get involved with its long-term legacy.

“Sadly for the public, it’s not accessible at the moment, but these proposals change this.”

He added: “From our point of view, it was a unique opportunity to get involved and assist the current family owners to safeguard a piece of local history for future generations that was very important to them.

“Our proposals use the castle as the main focal point of our proposed development, where we have created a boulevard of 15 houses leading to the castle that frames the castle’s north elevation.

“This proposal re-engages the castle with its surroundings and, more importantly, allows the public the opportunity to visit and view the castle up close.”

Gilbertfield, which once formed part of the barony of Drumsargard, was bought in 1591 by Sir John Cunningham of Easter Moffat. He built an imposing residence at the foot of Dechmont Hill’s northern slope, carving the date 1607 above one of the windows on the eastern wall.

Despite its impressive original appearance, the building’s condition deteriorated steadily after the arable Westburn and Gilbertfield estate was sold in 1826 to trustees of the deceased Adam Graham of Craigallan. By the middle of the 19th century, it had become dilapidated, with swallows and starlings making their nests in empty rooms.

At the time it was inhabited by gamekeeper Joseph Kirby who, in 1850, was shot and killed on the lands by Andrew Forrest, a young blacksmith from Glasgow.

During his murder trial, Forrest maintained he was set upon by a dog Kirby had trained to attack trespassers. The bullet that killed the gamekeeper, he claimed, was meant for the animal.

A sympathetic jury returned a not proven verdict and Forrest walked free.

Local youths also contributed to Gilbertfield’s sorry state. In May 1916, four men from the Cambuslang area were charged with having maliciously destroyed and pulled down its south bastion.

In their defence the accused claimed to have spotted a stone sticking out from the building’s turret. Considering it hazardous, they obtained a rope and removed the object, pulling to the ground a mass of surrounding material. They were each fined £1.

Mr Johnston said highlighting Gilbertfield’s rich past would be a key element within the project.

“As well as restoring it as a monument to safeguard it for future generations, we have proposed information boards around grounds of the castle and conveying its history,” he said.

“This is important because there are lots of people in the Cambuslang/Gilbertfield area who recall it from their childhood, or playing in the surrounding fields.”

Mr Johnston also said extensive work would be required to stabilise the existing stonework.

“There are large cracks in certain gables that need attention sooner rather than later,” he said.

“Proposed works include stone repair, mortar reinstatement, tidying up of debris within the monument area itself and, as previously mentioned, installation of new interpretation boards for visitors within the castle’s grounds.

“The main aspect of our proposal is about making the castle accessible again to the public so they can walk freely up to it and engage with it.

“Pre-application discussions [with South Lanarkshire Council] have gone very well so far and we’re hopeful of a positive outcome although it’s not guaranteed.”

Mr Johnston also indicated the project was not just about preserving Gilbertfield’s past.

“Once the structure is stabilised, we can look at being creative in the future in terms of perhaps community events held at the castle grounds and so on,” he added.