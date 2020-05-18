PUBLIC confidence in the Scottish Government has been “shattered” because of the “cover-up” of an early outbreak of the coronavirus in Scotland, according to Labour’s Ian Murray.

The Shadow Scottish Secretary insists that questions are mounting for ministers north and south of the Border over the decision to continue with mass gatherings across the UK following the outbreak at the Nike conference in an Edinburgh hotel in late February.

A BBC investigation found at least 25 people linked to the event contracted Covid-19, including eight in Scotland.

Over the weekend, reports pointed to how several workers, who came into contact with conference delegates, including kilt-fitters in Edinburgh and staff who shared a building with Nike in Glasgow, also became unwell with flu-like symptoms a short while later; yet they were not contacted by health officials or told about the Nike link, explained Mr Murray.

However, yesterday, Jeane Freeman, the Scottish Health Secretary, defended the Scottish Government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, insisting there was no failure in the SNP administration’s approach and that "all the proper clinical-led standard protocols" had been followed.

"If we are not told by someone all the contacts that they have had, we cannot trace. We can only trace on the basis of what the trigger case says," she declared.

Jason Leitch, the National Clinical Director, stressed: "This was not a mass gathering; it was a small group of people who met internationally from lots of different countries."

But Mr Murray said that Health Protection Scotland was told on March 2 that a delegate at the conference had tested positive and the Scottish Government was made aware of two cases in Scotland connected to the event a day later but “chose to keep the information secret from the public”.

He pointed how last night the Scottish Government revealed that Public Health England was part of the incident management team and had been provided with “full details”.

Mr Murray, who represents Edinburgh South, said: “The cover-up of this early and significant outbreak has shattered public confidence in the Scottish Government.

“Questions are piling up for Nicola Sturgeon about her decision to keep this vital information secret, which we now know had consequences far and wide.

“With the revelation that Public Health England was informed, both the UK and Scottish Governments now need to come clean and explain why major sporting events were allowed to go ahead after the outbreak.”

He went on: “An earlier ban on mass gatherings could have saved lives but our governments failed to take action despite the alarming evidence from the Edinburgh conference.

“People in Edinburgh and across the UK are rightly worried and angry and they deserve a full explanation,” added the Shadow Secretary of State.

His office pointed to a number of sporting events that took place after the Edinburgh outbreak and before mass gatherings were banned in Scotland and in England from March 16 such as:

*Scotland played France at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on March 8 in front of 67,000 fans;

*Rangers played Bayer Leverkusen on March 12 in front of 47,000 fans;

*Liverpool played Atlético Madrid on March 11 in front of 52,000 fans;

*the Cheltenham Festival took place between March 10 and 13, attended by around 150,000 people and

*the Scottish Government was also prepared to allow the Rangers v Celtic match to go ahead on March 15 but it was cancelled by the SPFL.