DETAILS of how Scotland will ease lockdown restrictions will be published later in this week.

The First Minister today revealed that the Scottish Government will publish a 'route map' for the paths out of lockdown.

She said that if progress is being made in reducing the spread of the virus, changes could be made after the next review date of May 28.

This would come after taking into account the reproduction rate (r figure) of the virus, alongside the findings of the weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) report.

Ms Sturgeon said changes could include some sporting events being allowed, including golf and fishing, as well as the opening of garden centres.

Other potential easings include letting people meet those from other households, provided social distancing is followed.

The First Minister also said that more will be said about when schools might reopen.

The First Minister said at the briefing: “Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to normality.

“As I’ve said before, it won’t be normality as we knew it because the virus will not have gone away, but it will be a journey to a better balance – I hope – than the one we have today.

“As we take each step, we must make sure that the ground beneath us is as solid as possible.

“That’s why sticking with the lockdown restrictions a bit longer to suppress the virus more is so important, because that will mean we can start to take these steps with the confidence that we have alternative means of effectively keeping it under control.”

The First Minister said for the moment there is no change to the lockdown advice currently being circulated by the Scottish Government.