The latest coronavirus figures for Scotland have been released.

Earlier, speaking at the latest Scottish Government coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister revealed 2105 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up two from 2103 on Sunday.

She issued a note of caution over the death figures, saying although these can be registered at the weekend, registrations tend to be lower.

Nicola Sturgeon said there are 1427 patients in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, up 119 from 1308 on Sunday.

Of these, 63 are in intensive care, a rise of four.

Now, a breakdown of the figures have been released for each health board.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the health board in Scotland with the most cases.

There, 3742 people are confirmed to have had the virus to date - with 434 confirmed cases in hospital and 20 in intensive care.

In NHS Lothian, there are 2568 cases.

There, 192 people are in hospital with confirmed coronavirus, with half the number of Glasgow's intensive care cases.

On the west coast, Ayrshire is nearing 1000 confirmed cases, currently sitting at 976 - with 32 people in hospital and five in intensive care.

And in the Borders, 316 people have had the virus to date.

They have 27 people in hospital, with less than five people in intensive care.