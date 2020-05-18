ALMOST half of businesses do not have confidence they will survive the coronavirus crisis, according to the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Chief executive Liz Cameron said 43 per cent of firms have expressed concerns over their future prospects.

She predicted a "massive rise in unemployment" when the impact of long-term social distancing measures becomes clear.

Meanwhile, Scotland's leading economic think-tank said it is possible hospitality firms could remain closed for the rest of the year.

Mairi Spowage, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said the survival of these firms into 2021 is a "key question" and raised concerns many will disappear.

Giving evidence at Holyrood's Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee, Ms Cameron said the SCC's business tracker found "43%, at this point in time, that's as of last week, did not have the confidence that they are actually going to survive this crisis".

She said: "Even with the job retention scheme, I actually think that unfortunately there's going to be a massive rise in unemployment when we begin to look at the capacity issues."

The UK Government has picked up 80% of the wage bill for staff who are not able to work due to the pandemic.

Ms Cameron said more than 70% of Scottish businesses are accessing and using this scheme.

Elsewhere, Ms Spowage said the businesses which are shut the longest "are likely to be those who work in hospitality and social spending sectors".

She told MSPs: "It's possible that they may not be able to open for the rest of this year. That's certainly a possibility, at least.

"And what we've been seeing from public attitude data is that even if they were to open, people are very wary, potentially, about going out and spending money in these sorts of businesses.

"Even if they were to open, I think it's a majority of the public would be very concerned about going to a restaurant or a bar in the next few months."

She added: "These are the sorts of businesses which might be most impacted, so there is an interesting question about how support can be targeted towards these particular sectors which might have to close for longer, or have more severe social distancing measures in place for longer, which might make some of the businesses unviable.

"So whether some of these businesses are going to be able to survive through what would be their peak period, through the winter and into next year in order for their more normal business model to be restored, all being well, is a key question.

"Many of these businesses are small and don't have large cash reserves.

"I think one of the concerns might be that many of these businesses disappear throughout this crisis.

"And one of the issues with that is that these are particularly dominant in rural areas of Scotland, and a particularly large part of the economy.

"So many of these businesses are touched by tourism and hospitality spending that it could have an impact not just on the economy of that local area but the communities as well, who are already dealing with challenges such as ageing populations and people moving into more urban areas."

Tracy Black, the director of CBI Scotland, said some firms may only be able to operate at 60% of the capacity they did before the outbreak.

She told MSPs: "Because social distancing is probably going to be with us for a long, long time, the harsh reality is even if you go to shift work, night shifts, change your production lines, the reality is it unlikely certainly in manufacturing you will be able to get up to full capacity.

"Talking to some of our members, they reckon they will be probably operating at around 60% - at best they might get up to 80% - and for many companies that just isn't a viable proposition any more, particularly if you work in those industries that have very tight margins, like automotive and aerospace."

She said this is a "real concern" and "tailored support for different sectors that will take time to recover" will need to be put in place.

Susan Love, policy manager at the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland, said its survey of around 800 small businesses "suggested about half of businesses in Scotland have closed as a result of the crisis and worryingly of that half that have closed, just over a third worry about whether they will ever reopen again".