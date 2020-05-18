SCOTLAND could start to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown by the end of the month, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she announced a widening of the testing regime.

All those aged over five with symptoms are now eligible for a test.

The First Minister said she would publish a “route map” out of the current restrictions on Thursday, and hoped the first in a series of phases could begin soon after May 28.

Scientific advice permitting, she said the initial changes were likely to include more outdoor activity such as being able to sit in the park, meet others outdoors at an appropriate distance, and some limited sporting activities, such as golf and fishing.

Mirroring the situation in England, she said garden centres and recycling centres could also open, and some people could return to working outdoors.

The First Minister said Thursday would also see the Scottish Government publish guidance for key industries on how they could keep staff and customers safe.

There will also be advice on travel and transport, and information on schools reopening after the summer break.

However she stressed the Stay at Home message remained in place for now.

Ms Sturgeon said the easing plan would be informed by the R number, the virus’s rate of reproduction, and Wednesday’s weekly death tally from National Records of Scotland.

She said the return to normality would be slow and gradual, and tied to a ramping up of testing to keep the virus under control.

She said the “test, trace and isolate” operation would be “absolutely crucial” as the approach moved from a national lockdown to individuals being locked down when sick.

May 28 is the next legal deadline for reviewing the current restrictions, and Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to relax them "within days" of it.

She also announced that tests would be offered to anyone over the age of five with any symptoms of Covid-19 - high temperature, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell.

She said tests would be available at drive-in centres at Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, and at Perth and Inverness.

There would also be 12 mobile testing units operated by the military.

Drive-in tests have already been made available to over-65s, key workers, those unable to work from home and their families.

However they will now be available to the general public after booking online, with priority given to health and care workers.

She said anyone with symptoms would be able to find out if they have the virus, and then self-isolate at home completely for seven days.

She said the expansion was the result of co-operation between NHS Scotland, the Scottish Government and the UK Government.

She said: "It will help more people to know if they have the virus and it will be helpful as we build towards our strategy of test, trace, isolate and support – something that will be especially important, as we start to emerge gradually from lockdown”.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock later announced a similar move south of the border.

As the daily briefing on Covid-10, Ms Sturgeon said: “Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to a form of normality.

“It won’t be normality exactly as we knew it because the virus will not have gone away.

“But it will be a journey to a better balance, I hope, than the one we have today.

“As we take each step, we must make sure the ground beneath us is as solid as possible.

“And that’s why, between now and then, sticking with the lockdown restrictions a bit longer, to suppress the virus more, is so important.

“Because that will mean we can start to take these steps with confidence that we have alternative means of effectively keeping it under control.

“So for that reason, our key advice now remains unchanged, and it remains as important as ever.”

The First Minister also said 2,105 patients had died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up two overnight, although the slower registration of deaths at weekends meant this was likely to be an underestimate.

A total of 14,594 people in Scotland have so far tested positive, up 57 on Sunday.

The First Minister said there were 1,427 patients in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, up 119 overnight. Of these, 63 are in intensive care, a rise of four.

Ms Sturgeon also said she was sympathetic to a call from the Scottish Greens to make the birth control pill free at pharmacies instead of requiring a GP prescription.

The Greens have tabled an amendment to the Coronavirus (No2) Bilol currently going through Holyrood to make access to the Pill easier through the lockdown.

Lothians Green MSP Alison Johnstone said: “Allowing pharmacists to issue the contraceptive pill free of charge would remove barriers for women who need to access contraception at this most challenging time.

“The Scottish government has advised that people should think serious about starting a family during this crisis, so it is important that it makes access to contraception as easy as possible.

“Ministers have already announced that the minor ailment service offered by pharmacies has been extended during the emergency period. Allowing women to access the contraceptive pill through this service would provide a great relief for many, while at the same time relieving pressure on frontline GP services.

“There is particular concern that many women are more vulnerable to domestic abuse, including coercive control, as the lockdown period continues and access to contraception must be part of the support made available for those who need it, when they need it.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie Rennie said the Scottish Government needed to restart non-urgent healthcare treatment put on hold by the pandemic.

He said First Minister should “prioritise those suffering most at home, in isolation or trapped in hospital” as restrictions were eased.

He said: “We need to be cautious but, as the First Minister acknowledged, we can’t remain locked in our own homes until a vaccine or cure arrives as that may be a very long time yet.

“For many the health consequences of the lockdown are becoming more acute every day.

“I am being contacted by constituents who are concerned for their health. The man in a desperate need of a hip replacement so he can escape the daily discomfort and pain.

“ The woman who has been told she is too unwell to leave hospital but can’t have her gall bladder operation because of the ban on non-urgent operations. The young man with learning difficulties who is deteriorating because he is prevented from leaving his home.

“The woman with mental health issues who is desperate for support.

“All these people are paying the price of the lockdown and they should be among the first to benefit from the easing of the lockdown. That means restarting non-urgent operations in hospitals, allowing GPs to expand the range of support and allowing people with mental health issues and learning difficulties out more often.”