ALMOST one fifth of Scotland’s commuters are set to saddle up and cycle to work as the country emerges from the lockdown, new research has revealed.

The study, carried out by ICM on behalf of Shand Cycles, found that around 480,000 Scots could pedal their way back to work as many ditch their cars and public transport as the pandemic restrictions are loosened.

The research found that 18 per cent of commuters in Scotland are more likely to cycle to work following the pandemic – with dedicated cycle lanes and traffic calming measures seen as crucial to changing people’s habits.

With less cars on the roads amid the economic shutdown, more people across Scotland have been taking up cycling – while concerns over being able to socially distance on public transport has led to a decline in the number of bus and train passengers across Scotland.

The Scottish Government said it is "optimistic" that people will continue to cycle when the lockdown is lifted and we return to a "new normal".

On average, commuters are happy to cycle 29 minutes to their place of work – with men willing to pedal for 31 minutes, while female respondents to the study indicated they would cycle up to 27 minutes to reach their office or place of work.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, said: “The huge increase in people cycling during this crisis demonstrates that people will change their travel behaviour and choose to cycle if it feels safe. For many, that means being separated from motor traffic as the roads become busier, otherwise cycling to work won’t look like the natural choice it should be for short journeys.

“It’s about enabling people to cycle not just encouraging, which means local authorities must act immediately to install pop-up cycle lanes and temporary infrastructure that makes cycling a safe, socially distancing alternative for their commute to work.”

The Scottish Government has made £10 million available to local councils to draw up plans for temporary segregated cycleways and to widen pavements to make active travel a more attractive option for the public.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson indicated that cycling has increased by 35 per cent during the lockdown, while more people are choosing to walk.

Within days, officials in Edinburgh had earmarked three projects to improve facilities for cycling and walking while proposals for other "pinch points" across the city have also been drawn up.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are optimistic that the increases we have seen in cycling will be maintained as we return to a new normal.

“We have provided a £10 million package of support for our local authorities to implement temporary active travel measures – helping to ensure that people can walk, cycle and wheel during this public health emergency, while physically distancing and keeping safe from traffic.

“It has always been the case that for our health, our air quality and our climate, walking, cycling and wheeling remains our most beneficial forms of transportation. It has the least impact on the environment and the biggest positive impact on people and communities. We will continue to explore what further assistance we are able to provide to support this sustainable shift in travel behaviour.”

Public transport will have to adapt to allow for social distancing, meaning less commuters will be able to travel that way unless more vehicles are operated, at high cost to already-under strain companies, some of which are facing a battle to survive.

Ann Ritchie-Cox, general manager of Shand Cycles, said: “Cycling has been one of the few outdoor activities permitted during lockdown and that’s led to a lot of people rediscovering the pleasure of getting on two wheels.

“As the nation goes back to work, social distancing is going to be a huge challenge for those who previously used rush-hour public transport. So all the evidence points to a shift in behaviour towards trying out alternative modes of transport – including the bicycle.

“Commuting by bike is healthy, environmentally friendly and gives you a great sense of having achieved something before you even start your working day. It’s vital that both employers and the Government take steps to make it as safe and comfortable as possible for commuter cyclists.”