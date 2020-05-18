EVERYONE over the age of five “right across the UK, in all four nations,” who has Covid-19 symptoms, can now have a test, Government ministers have announced.

As the latest number of daily tests again topped 100,000, Nicola Sturgeon was the first to announce the tests’ expansion, saying they would be available at the drive-through and mobile testing centres run collaboratively by the Scottish and UK Governments.

“As well as allowing more people to have a case of Covid-19 confirmed, today’s expansion will also be helpful as we build towards our strategy of test, trace, isolate and support, something that will be especially important as we start to emerge gradually from lockdown,” explained the First Minister.

Later, Matt Hancock, the UK Government Health Secretary, confirmed the expansion, telling MPs: "Every day we are creating more capacity and that means more people can be tested and the virus has fewer places to hide.”

He stressed the commitment to test everyone over five “applies right across the UK, in all four nations, from now,” and added: “Anyone with a new continuous cough, a high temperature or the loss or change of sense of taste or smell can book a test by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus".

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, pointed out it was the UK Government which was “funding five drive-through and 13 mobile testing sites throughout Scotland to ensure testing capacity across the UK is maximised”.

He added: “These tests will be processed at the ‘megalab’ in Glasgow, operated by Glasgow University and funded by the UK Government, which forms a key part of our UK-wide testing network.”

Earlier, chief medical officers announced they were adding the loss of taste and smell to the NHS's list of coronavirus symptoms.

However, some doctors insisted the sign of the infection should have been added to the symptoms’ list weeks ago as it was suggested up to 200,000 people with anosmia could have unknowingly been infecting people before being formally diagnosed themselves with Covid-19.

At the daily Downing St news briefing, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, stressed that very few coronavirus sufferers experienced a loss of taste and smell alone.

“The point about anosmia is it doesn't always come as the first symptom. Even if it does, it is followed by the cough, the fever and many of the other symptoms…So, you don't miss those cases.

"The important thing was to work out if this would add any sensitivity to the diagnostic cluster we were using and the answer is that it makes a small, a very small, difference and we have, therefore, decided to do it."

Prof Van-Tam said the aim was to stop a second wave of Covid-19 but that the country had to prepare for one coming back in the autumn and the winter.

Explaining only once there was a vaccine would the UK be "out of this," he added: "From that perspective we may have to live, and learn to live, with this virus in the long-term, certainly for many months to come if not several years."

The UK Government announced it had hired 21,000 virus tracers as part of its test, track and trace scheme, a third of whom were doctors and nurses.

However, it emerged that a key part of the process of isolating coronavirus sufferers in a bid to stop a second wave, the mobile phone app, is still not ready.

Initially, ministers had pointed to mid-May but now admit the app, being piloted on the Isle of Wight, might not be ready until next month.

Dominic Raab, who told the No 10 briefing that the overall UK death rate had risen by 160 to 34,796, said: “It is still our intention to roll it out across the country for everyone to use in the weeks ahead; I can’t be more precise at this stage.”

But the Foreign Secretary insisted: “We are making good progress on the testing, on the tracing and on the pilot on the Isle of Wight in relation to the app.”

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, the Stormont executive announced a further easing of the lockdown measures with groups of up to six people, who did not share a household, being allowed to meet outdoors as long as they observed social distancing.

Churches and places of worship can now open for private prayer and some sports, such as golf and tennis, can restart. Drive-in church services, cinemas and concerts will also be permitted.