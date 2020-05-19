Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed a BBC News at 10 report which claimed she 'enjoyed' setting her own lockdown rules and not following the guidance of the Westminster Government.

The First Minister took to social media after BBC Scotland Editor Sarah Smith reported: “The Scottish Government say like all the UK Nations they base their advice on expert advice that they are given and it's got nothing to do with politics but it has been obvious that Nicola Sturgeon has enjoyed the opportunity to set her own lockdown rules and not have to follow what's happening in England or other parts of the UK.

“The gamble is whether or not people will continue to support her taking a different path when they’re living under more stringent restrictions than people in other parts of the United Kingdom."

Responding to the report on social media, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Never in my entire political career have I ‘enjoyed’ anything less than this. My heart breaks every day for all those who have lost loved ones to this virus."

Clarifying the comments made during the broadcast, Sarah Smith tweeted: "I do not believe that Nicola Sturgeon is enjoying this crisis. I had meant to say on the ten o’clock news that she has “embraced” the opportunity to make a policy unique to Scotland. I said “enjoyed” by mistake. Not suggesting she is enjoying crisis but embracing devolution"

"On last night’s News at Ten I said Nicola Sturgeon had “enjoyed the opportunity to set her own lockdown rules”I should have said she was “embracing” the opportunity to set a separate policy for Scotland. I never meant to suggest she is enjoying this crisis. Of course she is not"

Erik Geddes - head of media at the SNP - shared a clip of the report on social media calling it "shameful".

Many took to social media to voice their anger at the report. One user wrote: “Enjoyed the opportunity” of making decisions about life and death where more than 3,000 Scots have died and 50,000 across the UK? Utterly appalling. I hope Nicola Sturgeon calls this out at tomorrow’s briefing because that is shameful"

Although some voiced their anger, others stated that the agreed with the comments made in the report.

One user wrote: "For once I would reluctantly say the BBC got it bang on the money. The SNP & Sturgeon have been a total disaster for Scotland."