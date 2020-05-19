SCHOOLS in Scotland are set for a 'phased' return from August 11, according to reports.

The proposals would mean some teachers would return to work in June in preparation, with children's "blended" learning involving spending half their time in the classroom, and half at home.

The Daily Record revealed the plans reportedly put together by Education Secretary John Swinney.

It comes after Boris Johnson revelaed plans to reopen schools for some pupils in England by June 1.

Some pupils starting primary and secondary, according to the paper, will be allowed to access schools next month.

One senior education source told the Record said: “Trying to reopen schools in a pandemic was always going to be a big challenge but lots of effort has gone into this plan.

“It is obviously dependent on the science but if the scientific advice is positive then this plan can be implemented and children will be able to return to school safely.”

It's reported that the Education Recovery Groupm chaired by Swinney, has been working on the plan to reopen schools on August 11.

Biut that is dependent on scientific advice, an effective "test, trace and isolate" stategy and enough PPE Stocks for staff.

A Scottish Government spokesperson told the Record “Thursday’s route-map will also set out our up to date assessment at that point of a phased return to school, as guided by the considerations of the Education Recovery Group.”