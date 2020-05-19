Nicola Sturgeon has revealed Scottish Government plans to help people get back to work once the lockdown eases.

Speaking at the latest coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister announced a £33 million boost, admiting the restrictions are creating an “economic emergency”.

She said a rise in unemployment underlines the need to restart the economy as quickly as can be done safely.

During the briefing she also announced a further 29 deaths in Scotland after testing positive for the virus, with the death toll now sitting at 2134.

Meanwhile, across the country 14,655 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Splitting that into health board areas, Greater Glasgow remains the highest with 3759 cases.

Meanwhile in Lothian there are 2575, and 1853 in Lanarkshire.

In the Borders, there are 317 confirmed cases, with 333 in the Highlands.

In Ayrshire and Arran there are 981 confirmed cases, and 1599 in Tayside.

Ms Sturgeon's announcement of the new cash boost to help people return to work came after the latest unemployment statistics were published.

She stressed Scotland’s unemployment rate, which is currently 4.1%, is “relatively low” by historical standards but warned the figures “do not reflect the full economic impact of the pandemic” as they only cover to the end of March.

She said the rise in unemployment “undoubtedly further demonstrates the need to carefully get our economy moving again as quickly as we are able to do that safely”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We know that the essential public health measures that we have had to take to deal with what is a public health emergency are in themselves creating an economic emergency.”

Speaking about the new funding, she said: “We will be investing a further £33 million to support people back to work as we gradually get the economy opened up again.”

She said most of the funds would go to the Fair Start Scotland scheme and will “have a particularly focus on helping those most adversely affected”, including young people, disabled and lone parents.

The First Minister added: “We are determined to do everything we can to protect Scotland’s workforce, to minimise as far as we can the increase in unemployment, and also to ensure that we are ready for a sustainable recovery.”

She also announced more help to support the mental health and wellbeing of parents and carers.

All parents and carers will now be given access to an online programme which allows them to “learn what their child may be going through and to develop nurturing, supportive relationships”, Ms Sturgeon said.

She added: “One of the most important things to remember during Mental Health Awareness Week for all of us is that it is OK sometimes not to feel OK and that when that is the case help is available if you need it.”

The Scottish Government is due to publish a “route map” on Thursday, setting out how on a phased-basis coronavirus restrictions could be lifted.

“My hope and intention is we will take the first concrete steps on that journey next week,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She added people could “increase both the likelihood and the extent of that by sticking to the rules now”.