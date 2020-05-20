FEISTY squid and deep-sea fish dazzle potential predators with a blinding flash of light that allows them to escape, reveals a new study.

Researchers investigated the feeding habits of elephant seals who traditionally feast on lantern fish and squid.

Keen to find out how the predatory seals locate their victims in the dark

depths of the deep sea, scientists from the University of St Andrews and the Centre d’Etudes Biologiques de Chizé in France, tagged a number of seals, attaching devices that recorded any flashes of light.

Doctoral student Pauline Goulet, from St Andrews, said: ‘We know how far they go, for how long, how deep they dive and that they target currents and boundaries between oceans where they find prey in large numbers.

“Bioluminescent organisms are the main source of light - 80 per cent - in waters deeper than 500 metres”

These animals produce two forms of light – a continual dim glow for

camouflage from beneath and dazzling flashes, possibly to distract predators.

The researchers wondered whether the light would attract the seals to their presence, or scare them off.

Ms Goulet said: “Because the bioluminescent flashes are so short, typically less than a second, the tags required a very fast light sensor.”

The scientists travelled to the Kerguelen Islands - a group of islands in the Antarctic also known as the Desolation Islands - to attach tags and GPS trackers to five elephant seal mothers.

Retrieving four tags when the seals returned two months later, the team discovered that most of the animals had embarked on a 3,000 kilometre odyssey deep into fish-packed regions of the ocean.

However, one intrepid Argentinian seal circumnavigated Cape Horn, travelling 2,300 kilometres before it located fish off the coast of Chile.

After months of analysing the seals movements and scrutinising over 2,000 bioluminescent flashes captures at depths ranging from 79 to 719 metres, the scientists realised that the flashing animals were using light to scare off their attackers.

Ms Goulet said: "The prey always emits a flash the second the seal launches an attack, which suggests that the flash is a defensive reaction when the prey realises it is being attacked."

The seals quickly snapped up fish that failed to light up, but found it harder to capture prey that lit up unexpectedly.

One craft seal managed to turn the tables on its prey, by tricking it into giving themselves away with a subtle twitch of the head that triggered a compromising flash.

Ms Goulet added: "It seems that bioluminescent fish fight back by attempting to startle their elephant seal pursuers, but their attackers can also learn to exploit their prey's bioluminescent betrayal."

The findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.