Rolls-Royce is to cut at least 9,000 jobs after the aviation industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aerospace giant said its global workforce of 52,000 will experience the job losses as part of a “major reorganisation” of the business to adapt to a fall in demand.

The company said the cuts could result in £700 million in savings towards an overall aim of £1.3 billion in annual savings.

READ MORE: Oil and gas firm committed to North Sea after scrapping £230m acquisition

It said it will also cut spending across its plant, property and other areas to strengthen its finances.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East (Rolls-Royce/PA)

Chief executive Warren East said: “This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it.

“Our airline customers and airframe partners are having to adapt and so must we.

READ MORE: Glasgow biotech seeks support for new ‘gold standard’ treatment

“Being told that there is no longer a job for you is a terrible prospect and it is especially hard when all of us take so much pride in working for Rolls-Royce.

“But we must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times.”