Thousands of pounds have been raised for a delivery driver who was allegedly stabbed while delivering a parcel in Lanarkshire.

It is claimed the key worker was stabbed in the stomach and leg while dropping off a parcel in Hamilton's Portland Place at around 12.40pm on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

Now, friends of the driver have raised more than £6000 to help support him and his family.

Since being launched less than 24 hours ago, the fundraiser has reached £6735, after initially setting a target of just £250.

READ MORE: Scotland's new 'pandemic' of domestic abuse and mental health problems

The page description reads: "Many will know this man from his rounds and will agree he is such a lovely man who goes out of his way to make sure we all get our parcels.

"As if he wasn’t risking his life enough to then have this happen to him.

"As most drivers are on a self-employed basis we thought we should set up a Go-Fund-Me to try help support him and his family at this awful time."

More than 500 people have answered the call for donations, with some describing the driver as a 'legend' and a 'genuinely decent guy'.

A spokesperson for DPD said of the incident yesterday: “We can confirm that a DPD driver was involved in a serious incident earlier today and that we are currently helping the police with their investigation.

“At this moment, all our thoughts are with our driver who was attacked while going about his normal day-to-day work.

“Our team will continue to provide every assistance with the investigation and if we are able to comment further in the future we will.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called about 12.40pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to a report of a disturbance in Portland Place, Hamilton.

READ MORE: Huge spike in deaths outside hospital as nearly 500 people a week die in own homes during outbreak

"A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 25-year-old man has arrested been in connection with this and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact police on 101 and quote incident 1481 of 19 May."

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the page here.