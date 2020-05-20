Warburtons delivery driver Joseph Boyle travels the length and breadth of the country delivering fresh goods to over 40 stores.

45-year-old Joseph, of Maryhill, Glasgow, sets out on his deliveries at 2am, often not finishing the working day until 12 hours later.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, his daughter Erin says he has been working unpredictable shift patterns “non-stop” and is determined to pick up the slack for fellow drivers forced to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Warburtons is focusing on the country’s larger supermarkets due to staffing issues, putting more pressure on drivers like Joseph.

However, Joseph knows small village stores are just as important as the big supermarket chains.

On his rounds that take him as far up as Fort William and as far down as Carlisle, village residents are quick to pop to the shops when they see his orange delivery truck pass their window.

During these unprecedented times, Joseph is seeing first hand just how busy stores around the country are. Erin Boyle, 19, said:

“My dad gets frustrated at stockpilers, because it means other people miss out.

“When he’s delivering to big supermarkets, customers are lifting the bread straight out of his arms as soon as he sets foot through the door.”

Joseph also takes care of his mum, who is a widow living alone in Clydebank and in the high-risk category for coronavirus.

Since she can’t get out, Joseph gets her groceries and cuts the grass, keeping her company when he can.

As a proud family-man, he does the same for his parents-in-law, who are in their 80s.

Joseph’s daughter Erin has called him “remarkable” and “an inspiration.” She said:

“He prides himself on helping others, and he’s a great friend and neighbour.

“He’s always out doing the neighbour’s garden, especially if they’re having to self-isolate or key workers. He actually bought them gnomes for their garden.”

