Councillors have slated the suggestions the army should patrol the border between England and Scotland - claiming it would be a ‘step too far’.

The controversial call for military patrols at the English border to stop visitors flouting Scotland’s lockdown rules has been shot down by councillors in the Scottish Borders.



The suggestion was made by Scottish Highlands councillor Roddy McCuish who fears a surge in people flocking to the Highlands after English lockdown rules were eased.

Mr McCuish, who represents Oban South, said: "When the UK had lockdown, people were still travelling here from England.

"Now that the Prime Minister has relaxed the lockdown in England, it is obvious to me that the situation is going to get worse.

"They travelled when they were not allowed to travel, so it is going to get worse.

"The Scottish police force do not have the capacity to stop every car that is crossing the border.

"I personally would put the Army on the border and get them to stop people.

"It will get worse and I can see it getting steadily worse in Oban and if it is the case in Oban, it is the case across the Highlands and Islands."

But his comments have been ridiculed by councillors representing places along the border.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer said: “Asking the army to police the border between Scotland and England is a step too far and a completely unnecessary and irrational suggestion.

“The military role in supporting our health service has been very welcome and an entirely appropriate response from a team of highly skilled professionals.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned those considering cross-border trips in breach of lockdown rules they could face legal action.

Kelso councillor Simon Mountford said: “I’m sure Mr McCuish had his tongue firmly in his cheek when he made these comments.

“Clearly he is fed up with people from the south continuing to visit their second homes in Scotland.

“In reality, of course, no one is seriously suggesting the British army should patrol the border as it is an administrative boundary, not a national frontier.”

Kelso councillor, Euan Robson, warned any such action would have a serious economic impact on Scottish Borders communities.

He said: “Those proposing the idea of using the army to control entry into Scotland clearly have no idea of the impracticality of patrolling dozens of cross-border routes.

“They also fail to understand the serious impact this would have on the social and economic wellbeing of Borderers and appear not to have thought of the more sinister implications of using the military against the people it serves.”

Fellow Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton added: “There is absolutely no need for the army to be drafted in to police the Scottish border.

“This suggestion is ludicrous and, of course, politically motivated.

“As anyone who lives in the south of Scotland knows, many short trips across the Border are made in the course of a normal day.

“Even in lockdown people need to go to the supermarket or the doctor.

“Putting a military presence on the border when all four corners of Great Britain are slowly easing travel restrictions would be a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”