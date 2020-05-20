A COURT case against a Skye care home at the centre of a devastating coronavirus outbreak has been continued for three weeks to allow concerns to be addressed and avoid its closure.

The Care Inspectorate submitted an application to the courts for the cancellation of the registration for Home Farm in Portree, where ten residents have died.

But Roddy Dunlop QC, representing the Care Inspectorate, said there has since been a "wholesale collaborative approach" from all parties involved.

He said: "This has seen substantial improvements, although it would be wrong to suggest that all concerns on the part of the pursuer have been fully addressed."

He said continuing the case for three weeks would enable a situation "whereby the care of the residents can be continued with as little disruption as possible".

Mr Dunlop added: "The suspension of the registration would be the nuclear option, if I can use that colloquialism.

"The aim is to continue the care of the residents in a process whereby there can be continuing monitoring of the performance of the home."

He said the hope is the concerns of the Care Inspectorate can be "completely allayed" and the matter does not need to go further.

Mr Dunlop said inspectors have been in regular attendance at the home and aim to carry out weekly inspections while the case is continued.

Peter Gray QC, acting for care home owners HC-One, insisted it is taking the concerns "extremely seriously".

He said: "There is an absolute determination that the shortcomings which have been identified should be addressed robustly."

Sheriff MacDonald said the community of Skye deserves a "rapid and pragmatic solution" and continued the case till June 10.

The case was heard via video link due to the ongoing pandemic.