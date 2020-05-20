BORIS Johnson has rejected pleas to exempt care workers from the £400 NHS surcharge which is compulsory for the majority of foreign workers in the UK.

The PM was challenged about the immigration rules - a month after paying tribute to two foreign NHS nurses who saved his life.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, led the calls in the House of Commons warning that from October the fee goes up to £624 a year. He said a care worker on a Living Wage would have to work for 70 hours to pay off the fee.

The British Medical Association council chair said the surcharge, which was first introduced in 2015, penalised hard-working staff who were risking their lives by working on the response to coronavirus.

Mr Starmer said: "Every Thursday we go out and clap for our carers, many of them are risking their lives for the sakes of all of us. Does the Prime Minister think that it is right that care workers coming from abroad, working on our front line should have to pay a surcharge of hundreds, sometimes thousands of pounds to use the NHS themselves."

The Prime Minister responded: "I have thought a great deal about this, and I do accept and I do understand the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff, and like him i have been the personal beneficiary... carers who have come from abroad and saved my life. And I know exactly the importance...

"On the other hand we must look at the realities. This is a great national service, it is a national institution and it needs funding. Those contributions help us raise around £900m and it is very difficult in the current circumstances to find alternative sources. So, with great respect to the point that he makes, I do think that is the right way forward."

The Labour leader urged the PM to reconsider and quoted a letter sent to the Home Secretary Priti Patel by the Doctors' Association and other groups.

It said: "At a time when we are mourning colleagues, your steadfast refusal to reconsider the deeply unfair immigration surcharge is a gross insult to all of us who are serving this country at this time of greatest need."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford further urged the PM to think again, saying: "The Home Secretary and the Prime Minister seem hell bent on implementing a purely ideological immigration policy with no basis on fairness or economics.

"This government had talke about giving back to our NHS care staff, well it's time for the Prime Minister to deliver. People migrating to these nations and choosing to work in our NHS and our care sector must have this government's cruel NHS surcharge removed and removed imemdiately.

"Will the Prime Minsiter make that pledge today or will he clap on Thursday, hoping that no-one really notices that he is giving with one hand and raking it in with the other.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Home Office exempt NHS workers from paying the charge for one year if their visas were due to expire before October - it also said such workers would not need to apply for a new visa for a year.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was criticised for not scrapping the charge entirely for NHS staff, with many claiming foreign health workers are forced to pay twice to use the service; once in their visa and again when they are taxed before being paid their wages.

With the government bowing to pressure over the surcharge for NHS staff, many foreign social carers had been hoping they too would soon be exempt from the charge.

The NHS surcharge - otherwise known as the Immigration Health Surcharge - was introduced in 2015 to directly increase the contribution to the NHS by immigrants.

Mr Johnson last month mentioned by name the medics who had looked after him, particularly “two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way”.

Naming them as Jenny from Invercargill on New Zealand’s South Island and Luis from Portugal, near Porto, Mr Johnson gave an insight into just how serious things had become at one stage.

He said: “The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”