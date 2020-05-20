NEARLY one in three EU nationals living in Scotland have not been approved for settled status after Brexit so far.

New official figures have revealed that 73,780 people from EU countries currently residing in Scotland have not yet been granted permanent settled status in the UK post-Brexit scheme.

It means that 37% of the estimated 200,000 EU citizens living in Scotland have so far not received the nod from the Home Office.

Of the 173,090 EU nationals across Scotland who have applied for permanent residency, only 97,710 have been granted settled status.

Some 14,410 EU nationals living in Scotland have applied to the Home Office scheme but are still waiting for a final decision to be made.

Another 59,370 have been given only temporary pre-settled status, meaning they will have to reapply within five years or be forced to leave the UK.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for EU citizens to be given the automatic right to stay in the UK in the wake of the new figures.

Pointing to the contribution of EU nationals working in the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis, Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Christine Jardine urged the Government to “show its own support for the people’s heroes by extending the right to remain to all EU and foreign nationals, many of whom are fighting for our lives."

Although the Home Office has announced a one-year visa extensions for certain health and care staff, the Liberal Democrats have secured cross-party support for their campaign to give all health and social care workers on the frontline of this crisis indefinite leave to remain.

Under the scheme set out by the Home Office, EU citizens and their families need to prove their identity, show that they live in the UK, and declare any criminal convictions as part of applying for settled status.

Ms Jardine added: "The coronavirus crisis is an unprecedented threat. NHS staff, social care workers and other health professionals are putting themselves in harm’s way each and every day to keep us safe.

“The Government has a chance to show its own support for the people’s heroes by extending the right to remain to all EU and foreign nationals, many of whom are fighting for our lives during the Covid-19 pandemic."