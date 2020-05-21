GOLFERS could soon be teeing off across Scotland as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to unveil a route map out of the coronavirus lockdown that will take at least 12 weeks to fully implement.

The First Minister will today unveil a four-phase approach to lifting restrictions, with some rules likely to be loosened within days of the next formal lockdown review on May 28.

Initial steps are expected to include allowing golf and fishing, opening garden centres and allowing Scots to meet up outdoors with someone from outside their household.

Last night, Ms Sturgeon said each phase will be assessed every three weeks, suggesting the route map will run until at least August 20.

Reports previously indicated schools could reopen on a part-time basis from August 11, with teachers heading back next month in preparation.

It came as Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw accused Ms Sturgeon of multiple failures in tackling the virus, including keeping an early outbreak 'secret' from the public.

He said the First Minister had ducked responsibility over a decision not to publicise an outbreak at a Nike conference in Edinburgh in late February.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Mr Carlaw said adequate contact tracing following the event, in which 25 people contracted Covid-19, 'absolutely did not happen'.

Ms Sturgeon has said Scotland is launching an 'extensive and significant test, trace and isolate programme' to allow coronavirus restrictions to be lifted 'carefully and cautiously'.

Yesterday, she revealed scientists are working on the molecular sequencing of the strains of the virus in Scotland, including that associated with the Nike conference.

She said this would be able to tell whether it contributed to any wider outbreak.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the new route map, the First Minister said: "The enormous sacrifices made by people and businesses across Scotland have had a real impact on the spread of Covid-19 and I would like to thank everybody who has helped to protect themselves, each other and our health and care services.

"For the time being the advice on staying at home except for essential purposes remains the same, but we hope to shortly be ready to start easing the lockdown restrictions and today's route map will outline how we can do that.

"At all stages in this process we have listened to the views of people and organisations in Scotland, and have been guided by the latest scientific advice and that approach will continue going forward.

"Today's document is based on the guidance set out by the World Health Organisation and the experience of other countries as they have eased their lockdown as well as what we have learned about the impact of Covid-19 in Scotland.

"This will be a very gradual process as we monitor how changing behaviour affects the infection rate and we will only be able to move toward easing more restrictions if we continue to work together to suppress the virus.

"Protecting lives will continue to be our number one priority ? and I am confident people across Scotland will continue to pull together in this national endeavour as we return to some kind of normality."

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon said the first phase of the route map will kick off from May 28 if measures to suppress Covid-19 continue to be successful.