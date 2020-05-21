EasyJet is to resume flights from some Scottish airports from June 15.

The low-cost carrier announced it is set to restart its flights on mainly domestic routes between 22 European airports, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness.

Across the UK, flights will also operate from Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Belfast.

As part of new safety and hygiene measures, passengers and crew will be required to wear masks onboard aircraft.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June.

READ MORE: EasyJet cancels UK flights to Spain over coronavirus fears: Can I get a refund and what do I do if I'm stuck?

“These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that, when more restrictions are lifted, the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand, while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers remains our highest priority, which is why we are implementing a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

READ MORE: EasyJet admits nine million customers have been hacked

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”