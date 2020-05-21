Every day, thousands of key workers are risking their lives to protect Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic.
From all healthcare staff to police officers, charity staff, shopworkers, bus drivers and many more, they are selflessly giving up their time and safety on the frontline to battle this deadly disease.
We asked for you to nominate key workers who deserved recognition for their outstanding efforts during the coronavirus lockdown and below is this week’s list.
If you know somebody's actions deserve extra recognition, let us know in our nomination sheet here and we’ll publish their name in next week’s list.
Today's heroes:
♥ Team at Preshal Trust
♥ Alan Nicholson
♥ Steven Mackin
♥ Annette Clydesdale
♥ Alison Black
♥ Alan Docherty
♥ Lynda Gow
♥ Tracy Reid
♥ Eleanor McLaughlin
♥ Anthony Scullion
♥ Theresa Wales
♥ Staff at 1051 GWR
♥ David Maguire
♥ Steven Caputa
♥ Madaleine Davidson
♥ Max Mckerron
♥ Nathalie Buchanan
♥ Raymond Anderson
♥ Shannon Mooney
♥ Thangarasa Kajidhar
♥ Chris McCluskey
♥ Ibrahim Alissa
♥ Abdul Alissa
♥ Steven Corney
♥ Michael Dunn
♥ Skye McLean
♥ Kindness Street Team Glasgow
♥ Laura McSorley
♥ Avril Godwin
♥ Nicola Clyde
♥ Jonathan Lockhart
♥ Lisa Marie Lindsay
♥ Stacy McGuinness
♥ Jim MacMillan
♥ Alex MacKenzie
♥ Luigi ‘Gino’ Angiolillo
♥ Alexander Martin
♥ Georgina Hughes
♥ Sol Ashun
♥ James Patterson
♥ Security Team
♥ Tracey Dunn
♥ Annemarie Woods
♥ Andrew Woods
♥ Lyn Armstrong
♥ Giovanna Eusebi
♥ Nico Eusebi
♥ Nonna Gina Eusebi
♥ Luigi Mancini Angiolillo
♥ Manicini’s street food
♥ Kausar Rauf
♥ Punjabi Kitchen
♥ Tony Conetta
♥ Andrea Ferrier
♥ Pete Mac
♥ Joanna Nethery
♥ Five March
♥ Christine Gallagher
♥ Ryan Simmons
♥ Huck Sanderson
♥ Maria Fionda
♥ Hazel Lynn
♥ Pearl Kinnear
♥ Eddie Eusebi
♥ Marisa Eusebi
♥ Mimi Coia
♥ Scott Thorburn
♥ Carlo Morlotti
♥ Claire Gamble
♥ Janet Somerville
♥ Dennize Toner
♥ Abdul Aziz
♥ Lorena Rita Angiolillo
♥ Team at Morris Court Care Home
♥ Alison Paterson
♥ Rona Hope
♥ Stefanie Usher
♥ Gemma Stirling
♥ Gail Erskine
♥ Michelle Hunter
♥ Geraldine Guthrie
♥ Liz Pollock
♥ Joyce Parrot
♥ Martha Galt ♥
Tom Brentnall
♥ Christine McLaughlan
♥ Doreen Smith
♥ Denise Barr
♥ Helen Robson
♥ Heather Callaghan
♥ Iona Brownlie
♥ Marcia Thompson
♥ Andrew McIllroy
♥ Jane Broadhurst
♥ Susan Knight
♥ Mhairi Craig
♥ Marion Hannah
♥ Surehaven Hospital, Drumchapel
♥ Lesley Hughes
♥ Garry Walker
♥ Martin Cassidy James Murphy
♥ David Thompson
♥ Lindsay Edwards
♥ Zoe Gardiner
♥ Lois Faith
♥ Emma Baillie
♥ Paula Lafferty
♥ Morven Jack
♥ Kirsten Nisbet Lorna Murphy
♥ Caroline Beggan
♥ Magaret Edgar
♥ Amanda Mulgrew
♥ Duncan Boyne
♥ Rachela Madudu
♥ Leigh Drake
♥ Martin Baker
♥ Katy Arnott
♥ Emma Jacobson
♥ Ross Robertson
♥ Chelsea Ogg
♥ Daniel Mclaughlin
♥ Jade Stevens
♥ Graeme Campbell
♥ Stephanie Johnstone
♥ Amy Mcpherson
♥ Gillian Mcdonald
♥ Daniel Sita
♥ Linda Fisher
♥ Nicole Best
♥ Rachel Lipsett
♥ Marty Graham
♥ Kirstyn Walker
♥ Kevin Woolfries Paul Carey
♥ Wionna Fox
♥ Jade West
♥ Nadia Beldaki
♥ Johanna Johnstone
♥ Chris Drake
♥ Jillian Shepard
♥ Adam Paterson
♥ Michael Martin Nora Sorley
♥ Evie Fergusson
♥ Rose Murray
♥ Yvonne Macfarlane
♥ Donald Gillan
♥ Julia Grieve
♥ Donna Petrie
♥ Billy Clark
♥ Michelle Preston Agnes Bill
♥ Andrea Reid
♥ Samantha Karagiozis
♥ Aimee Doyle
♥ Marie Sweeney
♥ Karen Johnston
♥ Stuart Ritchie
♥ Ashgill Care Home Staff
♥ Four Hills Barchester Care Home
♥ Matthew Taylor
♥ Grant Barclay
♥ Whitecraigs Renaissance Care Home Staff
♥ Sidikatu Agoro Amana Akhtur
♥ Eberechukwu Amadiani
♥ Caitlin Argo
♥ Malgorzata Baczynska
♥ Amy Jane Baxter
♥ Orichah Bhebhe
♥ Donald Robert Bolton
♥ Martin Christopher Boyle
♥ Kieth Brolaski
♥ Julieann Bryers
♥ Steven Cairns
♥ Heather Leigh Campbell
♥ Margaret Hamilton Hutchinson Coats
♥ Billie Jo Cooper
♥ Kelly Cunningham
♥ Emma Currie
♥ Lisa Jayne Currie
♥ Rebecca Dalgleish
♥ Sharon Dalgleish
♥ Larisa Cerasela Daminescu
♥ Colm Joseph Minagh
♥ Paul Docherty
♥ Nomathemba Dube
♥ Margaret Farquharson
♥ Jeanette Fernie
♥ Jodie Finlay
♥ Ruth Foster
♥ Lauren Louise Fowler
♥ Kerry Friel
♥ Maria Gibson
♥ Sharon Gibson
♥ Pauline Grindlay
♥ Laura Hargan
♥ Marlene Harris
♥ Stacey Hopkins
♥ Amanda Hughes
♥ Fardwsa Ahmed Ibrahim
♥ Susan Inglis
♥ Christina Jackson
♥ Hera Jose
♥ Karen Kabaso
♥ Anjali Kashyap
♥ Ramanpreet Kaur
♥ Angela Kaur
♥ Bernadette Kelsey
♥ Hannah Khambule
♥ Shameem Khan
♥ Alison Kilna
♥ Temwa Kumwenda
♥ Kirsteen Leckenby
♥ Nicole Lippiatt
♥ Khamisi Juma Mangala
♥ Arnold Clive Mann
♥ Catalin Mantea
♥ Suzanne Martin
♥ Claire McCready
♥ Nicola McGuire
♥ Lynsey McGuire
♥ Lindsay McNair
♥ Nicole McQueen
♥ Linda McQueen
♥ Angela Millington
♥ Sarah Millington
♥ Susan Mitchell
♥ Sarah Montgomery
♥ Aryn Montgomery
♥ Ruth Baniele Monzele
♥ Nomthandazo Moyo
♥ Sifiso Moyo
♥ Anne Spence Murray
♥ Winifred Murtagh
♥ Thembisile Ndebele
♥ Sophie Nicol
♥ Ruth Nimmo
♥ Csilla Olah
♥ David Paton
♥ Erika Piroska Perjesine Nagy
♥ Annmarie Porter
♥ Amanda Randos
♥ Diolin Sebastian
♥ Samina Shams
♥ Amanda Jane Sheal
♥ Fiona Staff
♥ Sheryl Staff
♥ Frances Stevenson
♥ Margaret Stevenson
♥ Siobhan Sutherland
♥ Baby Thambi
♥ Tessy Varghese
♥ Timea Vida
♥ Ashley Wallace
♥ Friba Wardak
♥ Lesley Webster
♥ Leanne Wilson
♥ Peter Wojcik
♥ Gordon Garrow
♥ Oleg Litvinenko
♥ Graeme Weir
♥ Jill Hutton
♥ Paul Seery
♥ Margaret Mulholland
♥ James O’Hara
♥ Chrissy Watson
♥ Clare Macintyre
♥ Alex MacIntyre
♥ Pauline Love
♥ Andy Love
♥ The Space Venue
♥ Storage Vault
♥ Peter Vardy
♥ Frank Docherty
♥ Giffnock Tennis Outreach Project
♥ Richard Cook
♥ Anne Harrison
♥ Viktoria McGuinnity
♥ Craig Thomson
♥ Jim Kerr
♥ Craig Thomson
♥ Stephanie Hendry
♥ Julie Goldie
♥ Fi Thorburn
♥ Veronica Innes
♥ Cath McQuade
♥ June Anne Moffat
♥ Sandra Murray
♥ Collette Nelson
♥ Sarah O’Lone
♥ Tolu Oludare
♥ Fiona Pentland
♥ Christina Priest
♥ Beth Topping
♥ Corrine Chawner
♥ Tammy Gillies
♥ Jamie Leggat
♥ Nicola Rae
♥ Val Easton
♥ Tavi Hernandez
♥ Sophie McQueenie
♥ Mary Quashie
♥ Ann Scott
♥ Theresa Duffy
♥ Gill Marshal
♥ Marie Jackson
♥ Jackie Burns
♥ Callum Hill
♥ James Murphy
♥ Mary Gillespie
♥ Ade Grabowska
♥ Sarah Musleh
♥ Robyn Keir
♥ Jo Miller
♥ Jade Marshal
♥ Elisabeth Burns
♥ Hilary Gahagan
♥ Laura Dunlop
♥ Tommy Conroy
♥ Rachel Hood
♥ Steven Brown
♥ Agnes Kaniowska
♥ Alexis Mulholland
♥ Gena Nichols
♥ Darren Smith
♥ Brigid Marshall
♥ Ivor Wearmouth
♥ Chloe McNally
♥ Arif Ali
♥ David Martin
♥ Tony Martin
♥ Laura Martin
♥ Overseas Volunteers
♥ Julie Shaw
♥ Mark Whitefield
♥ June Nelson
♥ Kimberley Gall
♥ Ranfurly Care Home
♥ NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde Alcohol & Drug Recovery Services
♥ The McDonald Family Avonhaugh Nursing Home
♥ Carrie McCulloch
♥ Christine Jack
♥ Susan Daisley
♥ Julie Goldie
♥ Initial Healthcare Agency
♥ Kirsty O’Neill
♥ Cathy Adams
♥ Elspeth McLellan
♥ Donna Hemphill
♥ All The Staff Of Ward 1C Hyper Acute Stroke Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow
♥ Ian Daly
♥ Amy Carr
♥ Janine Caine
♥ Hamilton Covid 19 Warriors
♥ David Walker Gardens Rutherglen
♥ Lynn Adam
♥ Kevin Rooney
♥ Hayleigh King
♥ Kourtney McIntyre
♥ Danielle Fleming Barlow
♥ Douglas Waugh
♥ Raj Claire
♥ Katie Watt
♥ Claire McAvoy
♥ Leigh Donnelly
♥ Suze Collingwood
♥ Helen Moar
♥ Fiona McCallum
♥ All Care Staff At 48 MacGillivary Ave. Greenock
♥ Sandra Davey
♥ Jill Irvine
♥ Jillian Kinney
♥ Dennis Burrell
♥ All My Colleagues At Surehaven Hospital
♥ Alison Dean
♥ Dr Liam Browne
♥ Jack Blair
♥ Zara Thomson
♥ Amy Rose Cameron
♥ Cathkin House Care Home
♥ Ranfurly Care Home Johnstone Renfrewshire
