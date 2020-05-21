NICOLA Sturgeon has set out a four-phase plan for Scotland to ease its way out of coronavirus lockdown.

Phase 1 of the plan will begin from a week today, May 28.

More outdoor activity, meeting other households and plans for the reopening of schools were among the topics discussed.

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said: “I hope they will bring some improvement to people’s wellbeing and quality of life, start to get our economy moving again, and start to steer us safely towards a new normality.

“It’s important to stress, though, that while the permitted reasons to be out of your house will increase, the default message during phase one will remain ‘Stay at Home’ as much as possible.”

Six things you need to know from the announcement:

Meeting family and friends:

The First Minister confirmed today that as of May 28, your household will now be able to meet up with another household outdoors.

This will need to be in small groups, including in gardens, but with social distancing required at all times.

Under 'phase 1', you will not allowed to meet other households indoors - this will come in phase 2.

Sports and outdoor activity

The latest easing of restrictions mean as of May 28 more outdoor activity will be permitted.

This includes sunbathing or sitting in the park, as long as social distancing is maintained.

Unrestricted outdoor exercise will continue, with non-contact sport such as golf, hiking, canoeing, outdoor swimming, fishing and bowls all back on the table.

Shopping

Drive-thru outlets will be gradually re-opened under the new plans.

Garden centres and plant nurseries can also reopen with physical distancing.

However cafes should not open at this stage - except for takeaway.

Schools

School staff are to return to the classrooms from May 28 - with Nicola Sturgeon confirming all schools in Scotland will reopen from August 11.

The reopening of schools will be a 'blended model' of in-school and at-home learning.

From next week, child-minding services can reopen.

Transition support will be available for children starting P1 and S1 as of next week.

Work

As we move into Phase 1, remote working remains the "default position" for those who can.

For those who have to travel to work, a employers are encouraged to use staggered start times and flexible working.

Nicola Sturgeon says she is 'encouraging' employers to look at the possibility of a 4-day week as we begin to look at different working patterns due to parenting restrictions with the eventual 'phased' reopening of schools.

Construction work can also begin to restart as of May 28.

The Scottish Government is also preparing for the safe re-openinbg of the housing market.

Pubs/Restaurants

Under the current guidance, pubs and restaurants will not be able to reopen next week.

As of phase 2, which is an unknown date as yet, pubs and restaurants can open their outdoor spaces with physical distancing and increased hygeine routines.

Only when we reach phase 3 will pubs be allowed to open their indoor spaces.

View the route map in full:

Note: Dates for phases 2-4 have not yet been set, as the virus "is and will remain unpredictable", according to the First Minister.