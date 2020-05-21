NICOLA Sturgeon is “following” a path blazed by Boris Johnson with her route map for easing the coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the four-stage strategy unveiled by Ms Sturgeon was “remarkably not unlike” the one published by Mr Johnson last week.

The spokesman said it showed the “UK-wide approach” was working.

Asked about Ms Sturgeon’s plan to allow greater personal freedoms in Scotland over the coming months, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The FM’s plans sounded remarkably not unlike the plan published last week. We welcome today’s announcement.

“It shows the UK-wide approach is working.

“We set out the roadmap a few weeks ago and now the devolved administrations are following that path at the right speed for them. It’s vital continue to confront this virus as one United Kingdom and work closely with the devolved administrations.”

Asked if it was a case of where the PM led, the First Minister followed, the spokesman replied: “No. People are choosing to move at what they consider to be the right speed for them. But we remain committed to confronting the virus as one United Kingdom and working closely with the devolved administrations.”

Asked why the restrictions for England looked more severe than for the other three nations of the UK, he added: “We have set out a roadmap and one of the issues it considered for step two is how potentially you can have more social contact but, obviously, we need to do that in a way that is safe.”