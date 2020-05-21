Stacey Dooley: Lockdown Heroes (BBC1)**

Jamie Genevieve’s Great Indoors (BBC Scotland)***

RICHARD and Judy, Jools Holland, Jamie Oliver … is there anyone left out there who is not making programmes from home? I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out HM The Queen’s broadcasts were filmed by Philip on his iPhone.

But needs must in these lockdown days, particularly for those who earn a crust from having their coupons on screen.

Stacey Dooley was in lockdown with her Strictly partner turned boyfriend Kevin Clifton. The documentary maker lost no time in putting her journalistic finger on the pulse.

“Okay, Kev,” said the Louis Theroux of Luton, “how do you feel?”

Kev looked slightly grumpy.

“This happened because no one was taking it seriously enough.”

Thanks for that, Kev. If searing analysis was what you were after, you had come to the wrong flat. Instead, we had Dooley looking for people who were “the best of the best, the heroes”.

After an appeal for participants, she got in touch with various bods around the country doing their bit in tough times. There was the teacher turned scrubs maker; Elly, a first-time mother about to give birth; a couple of Nightingale hospital volunteers; and Jonathan, helping to feed homeless people in Glasgow.

“Look at my boyfriend’s tattoo,” said Stacey to Johnathan over Zoom. Sure enough, Kev had an “I heart Glasgow” tat on his leg. The things you learn in lockdown.

With a couple of exceptions, the stories were familiar from many another show or newspaper. The “check us out, we’re making a programme from home,” routine was looking similarly well-worn. At one point, Dooley filmed herself being interviewed live by Channel 4’s Steph McGovern, also doing a show from home. Meanwhile, Kev was filming Stacey doing Steph’s show. The media eats itself.

Dooley can be likeably daffy sometimes. “Kev, that squirrel is alive,” she announced, gazing out the window. “Or it’s another squirrel.”

She got the most out of people though, and among the largely banal observations there was the odd insight into the strange world of lockdown living. Oh, and Elly had her baby. A boy, Henry. Or as Dooley called him: “A little ray of sunshine in all this madness."

Scotland’s latest contribution to the boom in DIY programme making was Jamie Genevieve’s Great Indoors. If you don’t know who Jamie Genevieve is then you are likely to be some old fogey over the age of 17. BBC Scotland calls her “Scotland’s biggest internet personality”. She describes herself on Twitter (263.3k followers, plus 1.3m on Instagram) as a “Scottish make up artist, YouTuber, weekly vlogger, wife, dog mum and self-care enthusiast”. Sounds exhausting.

With her husband, Jack, as co-presenter, JG promised over three shows to have a go at DIY, cooking, keeping in touch with friends and followers, and learning new skills. In short, the same thing everyone else and their dog are doing at the moment.

The couple threw in some "fun" challenges, too, including how many Jaffa cakes they could eat in a minute. Jack had his hair cut by his wife, she showed viewers how to make their lips look more plump, and there was time to make a batch of banana muffins. It was as interesting as watching two coats of mascara dry.

At least the pair of them had a sense of humour and were not bad company. It was like hanging out with a young relative and her boyfriend, perfectly pleasant but you wouldn’t want to do it every night.

As you may have noticed from the ever increasing number of repeats in the schedules, the effect of the lockdown on programme making is beginning to take its toll. This week saw the last River City for a while.

Broadcasters including STV, ITV, BBC, Sky, Channel 4, and Channel 5, have been working on safety guidelines so they can return to programme making at some point. In the meantime, expect more cheap to make DIY material.

So stand by those iPads and wait for the offer of your very own lockdown show. God help us.