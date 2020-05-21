POLICE have responded to an alleged large-scale fight in the city's East End.

Dozens of cop cars rushed to the Hogarth Park area between Carntyne and Haghill to deal with the alleged disorder.

Eyewitnesses spoke of at least 20 vehicles near Hogarth Park just after 7 pm tonight.

Police said they have made several arrests so far in connection with the incident.

The ages of those arrested is not known and the force did not reveal what they had been charged with.

The force added that they were not aware of any injuries at this time.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers called around 7.10 pm on Thursday, May 21 to a large scale youth disturbance in Carntyne Road/Hogarth Park, Haghill, Glasgow.

"Several arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing."

One eyewitness said that police cars lined Edinburgh Road at Carntyne.

Reports on social media say youths have allegedly been fighting in the area.

This week, residents in Eastfield Estate have reported regular incidents close to Carntyne Road involving youths allegedly fighting.

We reported how the same estate was targeted with vandalism earlier in the week.