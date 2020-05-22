I ONCE worked in a school where the finances were controlled by a large and intimidating lady who held sway in the office. Attempts to order frivolities such as jotters and pencils invited interrogation and the killer question, “Who’s paying for this, then?” It’s perhaps fortunate that Chancellor Rishi Sunak hasn’t to deal with my former colleague. Nevertheless, the question of who pays for the Chancellor’s multi-billion support packages hangs in the air. Worryingly, the tab will arrive during what former chancellor Alistair Darling has warned may be the worst worldwide depression since the 1930s.

Journalist and historian Sir Max Hastings has been greatly exercised by the “who’s paying for this?” question. He’s concerned the present health and subsequent economic crises will “trash” the futures of our children and grandchildren. At 74, Sir Max also feels that his generation is “a dead weight on the NHS”. Hastings concludes the over-70s have had their turn and it’s time for elders like him to stump up. With a personal fortune of around of £74 million, Sir Max can certainly afford to dig deep.