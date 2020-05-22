Donald Trump has announced he has 'tested positively toward negative' for coronavirus.

The US President was speaking to reporters on Thursday when he appeared to go on what some have described as a muddled tangent.

A reporter asked the president how much longer he would be taking hydroxychloroquine for as part of his controversial preventative regimen against the virus.

But then, Trump began to talk about his most recent coronavirus test, which he takes daily.

"And I'm still here. I'm still here," he said. "I tested very positively in another sense so — this morning.

"Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right.

"So, I tested perfectly this morning."

He made the confusing remark while leaving the White House for a Ford facility in Michigan, which has been converted to build ventilators and PPE.

After reporters began to question his roundabout answer, he clarified: "Meaning — meaning I tested negative.

"But that’s a way of saying it: Positively toward the negative."