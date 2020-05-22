Frontline workers in Glasgow's health sector have been asked to take part in Oxford University's trials for a coronavirus vaccine.

Health and care workers from across the city, who are between the ages of 18 and 55, are invited to take part in the research if they have not been infected with Covid-19.

A total of 250 people will initially be recruited from across the sector, including dental, intensive care, emergency departments and care homes.

Participants will be randomised to receive one or two doses of two different vaccines, with screening and vaccination of participants beginning in the next two weeks.

Those selected will be involved in the trial for the next year, with full support by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as well as researchers from the University of Glasgow.

Julie Brittenden, Research and Development Director of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Our staff have gone above and beyond to respond to COVID-19.

We are proud to be at the forefront of research and development of COVID-19, as we take part in this vaccine trial alongside our other clinical trials. My thanks to the staff who choose to get involved in this exciting trial.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I am delighted that the Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh along with NHS colleagues are taking part in the human safety trials for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oxford University.

“Scotland has a long established reputation for medical research, and I would like to thank the research community across the country. The pace of work and the commitment of teams across Scotland has been outstanding and is testament to the world-class research infrastructure and expertise we have here.

“Of course, while the prospect of an effective vaccine developed here in the UK is exciting, there is no guarantee of success and we must continue to follow the guidelines set out by the Scottish Government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our NHS.”

