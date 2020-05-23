Amy Rose Cameron, 19, is a second year nursing student at University of Glasgow who is volunteering at her local hospital despite struggling with an underlying health condition.

Amy Rose was given the option to work on the frontline after her placement was cut short due to Covid-19. The student has type one diabetes so is considered high risk but “jumped at the chance” to do her bit for the NHS.

Amy Rose now works full time in New Stobhill Hospital, balancing 12 and a half hour shifts with university commitments, all the while continuing to improve the lives of young people with diabetes.

READ MORE: Herald Heroes: Staff Nurse Caitlin Donlevy fights Covid-19 with hard work and positivity

Amy Rose said: “It’s an amazing experience to live through and to be a nurse during this time of Covid, but don’t get me wrong, it’s very stressful and very sad on the wards.

“Before this happened I was so nervous about it all, I didn’t know what I’d be walking in to. I’m type one diabetic so I’m already high risk but I know I’m healthy and I’d rather be out there doing something and using my skills.

“I think when this is over, the NHS will be appreciated so much more, especially nurses. They don’t always get the recognition they deserve until things like this happen and people realise what we do.”

Amy Rose comes from a house of key workers as her dad is a serving police officer who has been in the force for 20 years. Rosemary, Amy Rose’s mum, praised her daughter’s strength and positive spirit.

Rosemary said: “Amy Rose came out the other end of her initial diagnosis inspired to be a nurse and to provide the same care and treatment she got.

READ MORE: Herald Heroes: The Preshal Trust providing support for Glasgow communities

“She said she wanted to save people’s lives like hers was saved, so she’s ended up in the right profession!

“Her and my husband are both on the frontline doing their bit. Amy Rose could have said ‘no’, but she embraced it despite her age and her health condition.”

Amy Rose has also been nominated for an Inspire Award by Diabetes UK as she works to educate young people on managing the condition to avoid complications later on in life.

Rosemary said: “She’s got such a mature head on her shoulders. She’s consolidating her learning while protecting the nation.”

If you know somebody's actions deserve extra recognition, let us know in our nomination sheet here and we’ll publish their name in next week’s list.