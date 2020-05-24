A Drumchapel nurse who is training his colleagues while dealing with his own Covid-19 patients has been hailed a hero by friends and family members.

Kevin Rooney is working fulltime as an Intensive Care Unit nurse dealing with patients at Glasgow's super-hospital, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

As well as already working demanding night and day shifts, Kevin alongside other nurses is training medical staff to use ICU machinery to deal with the high demand for ICU services amidst the pandemic.

Initially, it was daunting for Kevin and the rest of his team to take on such a responsibility in a high-risk unit, however, now Kevin and the team have managed to adjust to the pressure and the added workload.

Family friend Marianne Miller said: “He’s got a great attitude so I’m sure he’s able to cajole everyone with a bit of laughter.

“He is caring, funny, and a great family guy.”

As a people person, Kevin has found working in a high-risk unit, where he has to wear a large amount of PPE, challenging.

His wife Lorraine said: “He feels that interaction with the patients is very alien to what he’s used to.

“He’s used to looking approachable and now he’s very aware of how strange he looks to them.

“He’s also having to talk to people who can’t see their families and I think that’s very difficult for both himself and the patient.”

Kevin lives with his wife Lorraine and their two children Kiefer and Mhirren in Drumchapel.

To protect his family from the virus, especially his wife who is in a moderate risk group, Kevin has been keeping a two metres distance, sleeping in a room on his own and using the kitchen at a different time from the rest of the family.

Yet, even after a hard day at the hospital, Kevin always ensures that his wife and children are well.

Lorraine said: “Kevin takes time each night to ask the kids how they’re doing mentally and if they have anything they want to share.

“The go out stargazing and cycling and he also does goalkeeper training with Kiefer (whenever he can) who is a goalkeeper with Knightswood 07’s.”

Kevin has always been a caring man which was demonstrated when his wife’s mother fell ill with dementia a few years ago and she moved into the family home.

Lorraine said: “Kevin was really pivotal in helping to care for my mum as well as doing his job and looking after the kids.”

Kevin’s wife and children are extremely proud of him.

Lorraine said: “Kevin never thinks he does anything special and that he just does his job along with his amazing team which he loves to praise all the time.

“He’s really just been amazing.

“He’s upbeat and keeps us all going, and we are super proud of him.”

