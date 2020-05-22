NICOLA Sturgeon has warned that Scotland’s way out of the lockdown is dependent on people “doing the right thing” as she pointed to the risk of people putting the lives of loved ones at risk if they enter the homes of family and friends.

The First Minister was addressing the Scottish Government’s route map to lifting the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – while she confirmed that a five-mile travel restriction for people to meet up with other households will not be brought forward.

Ms Sturgeon said that people can travel to a relative's home and spend time with them outside, but she warned against going inside - for instance to use the toilet - in case they inadvertently leave the virus behind on surfaces.

She said: “As long as you stay two metres apart, you will also be able to meet outside with people form another household, including in private gardens.

“That doesn’t limit you to seeing just one specific household during this phase. You can see different households but we are asking you only to meet at one at a time.”

She added: “We’re also not intending to put a five-mile limit on the distance you can travel to, for example, sit with your parents in their garden – but we are asking you to use judgement. Increasingly, as we come out of lockdown, I’m going to more and more relying on you to exercise good judgement.

“If, for example, you have to travel a long distance to see a relative outside, you’re more likely to perhaps go inside the house, for example, and use the bathroom. We don’t want you to go inside others’ houses in this phase because if you are infectious, maybe without knowing about it, you risk leaving the virus on surfaces inside the house and that will pose a risk to other people.

“I’m desperate to see my parents like everybody else, but the last thing I want to do is put my parents at risk but inadvertently potentially passing them the virus.”

Police Scotland's Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said his officers will be "out and about" over the weekend explaining the lockdown rules and "as a last resort" enforcing the law – with the new rules not kicking in until May 28 at the earliest.

Mr Livingstone acknowledged the "frustrations and the fatigue" of the public during lockdown, and expressed his thanks to people for adhering to the rules.

He said officers will now be moving from encouraging and enforcing lockdown measures to putting more emphasis on advice and guidance to the public. But he said it is "absolutely vital to stress that the rules in Scotland have not changed".

He added: "Stick with it, keep doing what you're doing and we'll have some weeks ahead to look forward to."

The First Minister was also asked about advice for couples who live apart, who will be meeting up for the first time since the lockdown was put in place – but will have to remain socially distanced.

She said: “Couples that live apart, obviously I understand the difficulties and challenges of that.

“For this next phase, we will still be asking, unfortunately, for people in different households who are meeting up, to stay two metres apart.”

She added: “I am, of course, aware of the particular difficulties and challenges that poses for couples.

“We are very mindful of the need to take account of different situations.”